The Nokia brand name is making a comeback thanks to a partnership between Nokia and HMD Global, with the first phone to be revealed from this partnership called the Nokia 6. Right now it’s exclusive to China, but it’s got a set of interesting specs on it for a device that’s coming out of China.

Nokia 6 Specs

5.5-inch FHD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

8MP Front Camera

16MP Rear Camera

Android 7.0 Nougat

You’ll notice immediately the phone is launching with Android 7.0 Nougat which is refreshing, considering some manufacturers still choose to launch their flagship devices with the previous version of Android gracing it and promising updates “in the future.”

Nokia has six phones planned for this year in their partnership with HMD, with the Nokia 6 being the first of those. The unboxing above is the black version that was revealed just a few days ago, but today we also saw pictures of the Nokia 6 in silver that make it look stunning.

Overall, this phone appears to be a nice mid-range handset thanks to the Snapdragon 430, but we like the idea of mid-range devices coming with 4GB RAM/64GB of storage. When a 64GB microSD card only costs $16 these days, there’s no reason manufacturers should be sticking with 32GB as the default.