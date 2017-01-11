We’re never surprised to learn that some rogue line of code is inadvertently causing device performance issues or battery issues in any of Facebook’s apps. After all, anyone with an ear to the tech scene knows how bloated the apps have become over the years.

So we didn’t even flinch when we learned that yet another issue is causing battery drain in Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Some of you have gotten so sick of the trend by now that you’ve completely exiled the apps from your devices, but for those who still rely on them, that won’t cut it.

Thankfully, there’s one simple thing you can do to solve your problems: restart the apps. Easiest way is to open your recent apps menu and swipe them out of the tray.

Facebook says the latest issue was isolated and occurred server-side, so users should see the fix immediately upon restarting.

[via Twitter]