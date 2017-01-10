Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners have been waiting for the Nougat update for their devices for a while now and it looks like that day may finally be arriving. Back in December, we announced when Samsung ended the Nougat beta for participants, which usually means the full rollout is not that far away.

Now a screenshot in Turkish appears to show that the stable Nougat release for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge will be released on January 17th in Europe. There was a bit of confusion over this screenshot as the original was re-translated into Spanish, which led some people to believe it was fake news.

If this screenshot is to be believed, it seems as though those in Europe will be able to enjoy the Nougat 7.0 release sometime this month. There’s still no word on when Nougat could be heading to the US versions of the phone, but it’s interesting to note that this update is for the original 7.0 release of Nougat and not the current 7.1.1 that’s featured on Pixel and Nexus devices.