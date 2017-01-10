Jan 10th, 2017

The unveiling of the LG G6 is still more than a month away, but it looks like LG isn’t interested in waiting until Mobile World Congress to share important details about its 2017 flagship smartphone. After revealing that the LG G6 would not be a modular device, LG has now announced the new “QHD+” display panel which will be used by the G6.  The 5.7-inch LCD display panel will feature a resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 pixels, giving it an aspect ratio of 18:9 (though 2:1 is technically more correct).

The display will not require an additional touch layer since touch sensing will be embedding within the individual LCD cells. This allows the display to be 1mm thick while shaving off 0.2mm from the sides and 0.54mm from the top and bottom bezels. LG is also claiming that its QHD+ display panel is 10% brighter than previous generation displays while consuming 30% less power.

Using a 2:1 aspect ratio display on a flagship device may seem a bit odd, but the wider panel will allow the LG G6 to be more manageable than other devices with large displays while incorporating the dual-display features it has been playing around with on the V10 and V20 these past few year.

Do you think the LG G6 will offer enough to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S8?

