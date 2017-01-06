With the rise of virtual reality devices like the Samsung Gear VR and Google Daydream View, a demand has been created for VR content. 360-degree cameras have improved a lot in the last year. The Kodak PixPro Orbit360 is a perfect example. Older models required two separate cameras to be paired together, but the Orbit360 puts both cameras in one device.

The Orbit360 has dual 20MP cameras with 235-degree field of view. The camera automatically stitches the footage together into one 360-degree video or photo. It works just like the Samsung Gear 360, but the specs are better. You can shoot with both cameras 3840 x 1920 resolution 24fps. It also does 120fps slow motion at 1440 x 720. If you don’t need 360-degrees, you can shoot with just one of the cameras at 3840 x 2160 and 30fps.

One of the big advantages of this new model is portability. It’s very compact and it has NFC, Bluetooth, and WiFi for pairing with devices and sharing without any cables. You can set it up to share to YouTube (videos) or Facebook (videos and photos) automatically with one button. The camera is built to withstand 2-meter drops and temperatures down to 14-degrees F. It’s not completely waterproof, but it is water resistant to splashes.

Kodak will launch the PixPro Orbit360 for $499 sometime this year. That may seem expensive compared to devices like the Gear 360 or LG 360 Cam, but this is a more professional device. You will get higher quality videos and photos. If you’re serious into VR, this is a great device to have.