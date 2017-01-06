Jan 6th, 2017

SoundCloud seems to be in dire straits lately, especially since Spotify refused the offer to acquire the internet-based music streaming platform. The company isn’t profitable and it appears to be on its last legs, but there are some rumors that Google has taken an interest in bringing the streaming music company under its wing.

SoundCloud has around 175m users worldwide, which is no paltry sum. It’s one of the largest platforms dedicated solely to discovering new and independently produced music from people around the globe. But SoundCloud has been adamant that it not sell itself for less than $1 billion, which is the bid that both Spotify and Twitter turned away from.

Could Google be looking to do for indie music what it did with YouTube? It would be interesting to see the service brought under Google’s umbrella of products, but despite the focus on indie music from around the globe, major record labels have huge stakes in SoundCloud, too.

Digging through the financial records of the company reveals that all three major record labels hold some stake in the company, with Universal at 4%, Sony at 3%, and Warner between 1-2%.
local_offer    Google   SoundCloud  

stars Further Reading

Daydream is coming to the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and more

Android should be cheaper

Fiat and Google partner for a new in-car experience

Delayed Pixel orders being resolved

Use Google to find the perfect recipe

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 photo, retail date leak
closeTwo Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the phone’s design and retail launch date

Two Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks claim to reveal the front of the phone and its retail launch date of the device.

2

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

3

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

4

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

5

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

6

more_vertSamsung's first foldable phone will be the Galaxy X
closeRumor suggests Galaxy X will be Samsung’s first foldable smartphone

A new rumor from China suggests that Samsung could be ready to launch its first foldable phone by the second half of 2017.

7

more_vertNote 8 4K display and Bixby
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 4K display and Bixby AI assistant

Previous rumors have stated the S8 won’t have hardware keys, will come in a 6-inch variant, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the back. Today’s rumor is all about the display and a voice assistant.

8

more_vertThe Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official
closeSamsung officially unveils its new Galaxy A lineup of devices

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest Galaxy A lineup of devices, with the Galaxy A3 (2017) coming in at 4.3-inches and going all the way up to 5.7-inches with the Galaxy A7 (2017).

9

more_vertGalaxy S8 to use Note 7 battery supplier
closeGalaxy S8 to feature Samsung SDI batteries, despite the Note 7’s explosive demise

Supply chain sources claim that Samsung SDI has been chosen to build the batteries which will be used in the Samsung Galaxy S8.

10

more_vertLG publishes the January Android Security Bulletin
closeLG publishes January’s Android security bulletin ahead of Google

LG has published the full list of vulnerabilities that will be patched once Google releases the January Android Security Bulletin.