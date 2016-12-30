Dec 30th, 2016

Earlier today, we saw that LineageOS was starting to roll out to various devices, mainly the HTC 10. Now, we are seeing more and more downloads becoming available for an array of devices ranging from the Redmi Note 3, HTC One M8, and the OnePlus 3.

LineageOS is obviously the descendant of CyanogenMod 14.1, which has prompted the release numbers for LineageOS to match with 14.1. However, unlike many of the other ROMs that have been found for devices, not all of the versions of LineageOS are available from the XDA Forums.

Luckily, there are still ways to find and download the new ROM if you are looking for something new to try. Plus, if you already trusted CyanogenMod, you know you’ll be in good hands with LineageOS.

If you want to get started, hit the links below for your respective device, and then you can flash to your heart’s content. It’s important to note that there are still a few kinks that the developers are working on, so keep that in mine when flashing this beta (or alpha) software.

[HTC One M8 | Redmi Note 3 | OnePlus 3]
