The hits just keep coming for Samsung. After months and months of bad press from exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7 ’s, owners are now reporting issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7 . According to a “significant number” of owners, the camera lens is shattering without any impact.

Reports have been from as recently as December 28th, but they also go back as far as March. Many of these reports have been filed in Samsung’s own forums, but they all result in Samsung insisting that a lens can only break with impact. This has led a law firm from Seattle to look into the issue.

The law firm is looking into reports from the Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge , and Samsung Galaxy S7 Active . One possible reason could be tight cases putting stress on the phone, but that is unlikely. We don’t know how much merit a legal case has here. Have you heard of anyone having this happen?

[via DigitalTrends]