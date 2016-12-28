It seems like almost every year — just before the next big Galaxy release — the same rumors regarding the phone’s hardware/design begin making the rounds.

This time around, we’re once again hearing that Samsung could finally be parting ways with their long standing capacitive keys for the upcoming Galaxy S8, choosing instead to go with onscreen buttons that are said to feature “3D touch-like functionality.” The difference between this and the iPhone is that this opens up the possibility of customizable navigation buttons on the Galaxy S8, finally bring the phone up to speed with the customized software experiences offered by HTC or even LG.

This latest rumor could corroborate one we heard earlier this month where Samsung was said to finally be moving away from the physical home button (and headphone jack), possibly even going with a fingerprint sensor hidden underneath the display. If true, the Galaxy S8 could have an extremely small bottom bezel, something that should help with keeping the overall size of the phone down.

We should note that the rumor may not have much legs to stand on as tweeted by Android Police’s David Ruddock who said he’s only passing on information he’s heard from an unnamed source. So, as in year’s past, take this one with a giant handful of salt, but we’re really crossing our fingers that Samsung wows us with some cool new tech at next year’s Mobile World Congress.

