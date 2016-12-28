Dec 28th, 2016

HTC hit the scene hard with the original HTC Vive thanks to their technological advantages over direct competitor Oculus. Their encore moment could already be on the horizon.

DigiTimes reports that HTC is preparing to announce the second generation of their Vive, and it could come with some very important innovations.

One such innovation is wireless, which is not something we’ve seen in the advanced VR space yet. Sure, our phones are wireless and they technically do offer VR, but we haven’t seen it with advanced systems like Oculus Rift and Vive.

Of course, how cool this will be depends on HTC’s definition of “wireless.” It’s a term that folks in the gaming headset industry like to use all too often when 9 times out of 10, a wire is being used somewhere. We’re sure powering the 2 4K displays that this thing is rumored to have will take a ton of energy that we’re not sure batteries can provide.

Whatever the case may be, it sounds like HTC wants to be even more revolutionary with their second attempt than they were with their first one, and we are never going to take that for granted. CES is just a week away, folks!
