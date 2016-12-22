Today Google confirmed it will launch two new smartwatches alongside Android Wear 2.0, but they also shed some light on the update and existing devices. Once the new devices are launched, existing Android Wear devices will be updated to Android Wear 2.0.

The 2.0 update brings plenty of new features, including support for standalone apps that don’t require the phone, support for Android Pay, and support for Google’s voice-activated Assistant that launched on Pixel devices and Google Home this year.

While most devices will get the update, Google is quick to note that not every device will receive the update. It also notes that certain features like Android Pay require specific hardware and may not be compatible with devices that don’t have the hardware to support that feature. (Most notably devices without NFC support won’t work with Android Pay.)

Here’s the full list of devices that will receive the Android Wear 2.0 update:

Moto 360 Gen 2

Moto 360 Sport

LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE

LG Watch Urbane

LG G Watch R

Polar M600

Casio Smart Outdoor Watch

Nixon Mission

Tag Heuer Connected

Fossil Q Wander

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Founder

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch

Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch

Huawei Watch

Huawei Watch Ladies

Asus ZenWatch 2

Asus ZenWatch 3

Most first-generation devices like the Moto 360 and the ASUS ZenWatch are left off of this list, so if you have one of the older devices you may want to consider upgrading so you get the benefits of Android Wear 2.0.