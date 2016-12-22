Dec 22nd, 2016

Today Google confirmed it will launch two new smartwatches alongside Android Wear 2.0, but they also shed some light on the update and existing devices. Once the new devices are launched, existing Android Wear devices will be updated to Android Wear 2.0.

The 2.0 update brings plenty of new features, including support for standalone apps that don’t require the phone, support for Android Pay, and support for Google’s voice-activated Assistant that launched on Pixel devices and Google Home this year.

While most devices will get the update, Google is quick to note that not every device will receive the update. It also notes that certain features like Android Pay require specific hardware and may not be compatible with devices that don’t have the hardware to support that feature. (Most notably devices without NFC support won’t work with Android Pay.)

Here’s the full list of devices that will receive the Android Wear 2.0 update:

  • Moto 360 Gen 2
  • Moto 360 Sport
  • LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE
  • LG Watch Urbane
  • LG G Watch R
  • Polar M600
  • Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
  • Nixon Mission
  • Tag Heuer Connected
  • Fossil Q Wander
  • Fossil Q Marshal
  • Fossil Q Founder
  • Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch
  • Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch
  • Huawei Watch
  • Huawei Watch Ladies
  • Asus ZenWatch 2
  • Asus ZenWatch 3

Most first-generation devices like the Moto 360 and the ASUS ZenWatch are left off of this list, so if you have one of the older devices you may want to consider upgrading so you get the benefits of Android Wear 2.0.
local_offer    Android Wear 2.0   Google   Huawei   LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition   Moto 360  

stars Further Reading

Google launching two smartwatches with Android Wear 2.0

Readers' Choice Awards Results

Amazon's Echo devices are sold out

Huawei has 10 different stress tests for its devices

Google now offers annual billing for Google Drive space

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPractical joker delays flights after naming WiFi hotspot "Galaxy Note 7"
closeIdiot renames WiFi hotspot to ‘Galaxy Note 7’ during flight and ruins holiday travel for everyone

What happens when someone broadcasts the equivalent of a bomb scare using their phone’s SSID? Bet you didn’t think someone could be this stupid…

2

more_vertSmartphone explodes in CeeLo's face
closeUh-Oh: An unidentified smartphone blows up in CeeLo Green’s face while he’s talking on it [VIDEO]

Security footage of R&B artist and producer CeeLo Green shows what appears to be a smartphone explosion that happens as he’s actually talking on the phone.

3

more_vertDeal: Nova Launcher Prime for $.99
closeNova Launcher Prime is $.99 today, freebies for existing users on the way, too

Nova Launcher’s developer teased that a big announcement was coming today. That big announcement wasn’t some huge new update or a new app, we now know: it’s a big deal.

4

more_vertSmartwatch that never needs charging
closeThis smartwatch never needs to be charged because it draws power from your body heat

You’ll have to excuse us when we didn’t immediately believe that there’s a smartwatch said to be on the way in October 2017 that “never needs to be charged.” That’s what Matrix PowerWatch is promising.

5

more_vertSamsung's internal Note 7 investigation has concluded
closeSamsung’s Note 7 investigation has concluded, but the company isn’t talking

Samsung has completed its internal investigation concerning the Galaxy Note 7, but it hasn’t revealed its conclusion publicly yet.

6

more_vertPixel audio issues surface
closeDoes your Pixel produce crackling noises at high audio volumes?

Another week, another Pixel issue. This time, a stink is brewing over the speakers inside the Pixel and Pixel XL. Man

7

more_vertSuper Mario Run worth $10?
closeWill Super Mario Run for Android be worth $10? [VIDEO]

Android users will have to wait a bit longer for Nintendo’s first true mobile game. People have been begging for a mobile Mario game for years, and Nintendo is hoping to cash in on that with a hefty $10 price tag.

8

more_vertCoolPad's Cool S1 launched
closeCool S1 launched with up to 6GB of RAM, Harman audio, Snapdragon 821, and more

LeEco and CoolPad’s latest phone seems to take clear aim at the OnePlus 3T. This is the Cool S1.

9

more_vertGboard is officially on the Play Store
closeGboard is made official via the Google Play Store [VIDEO]

After the APK being leaked earlier in the week, Google’s new keyboard, Gboard, is now available to download via the Play Store.

10

more_vertRumor: Galaxy S8 launches later for more money
closeRumor: Galaxy S8 to launch later and be more expensive than the Galaxy S7

For those hoping for another early March release date on the Galaxy S8, put those hopes in the holster for now.