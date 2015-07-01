Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy Note Edge is the latest device to receive Lollipop in a recent string of software updates hitting multiple devices across various US carriers this week. The phone now officially joins other flagships in the Lollipop winner’s circle, although it’s not quite Android 5.1 (the latest version currently available).

Either way, Note Edge owners should be excited. Lollipop is a pretty big upgrade from KitKat and brings a variety of enhancements, all of which Verizon is detailing on their software updates page here. The update actually comes in 2 parts and after all is said and done, will bring the Android version up to 5.0.1 and software build number up to LRX22C.N915VVRU2BOF2. Good luck!

Thanks, Jaime!