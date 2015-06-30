It was a mere month ago that a reputable Redditor with inside knowledge dropped news of a few forthcoming Motorola handsets. Those handsets included what we believed to be the 3rd generation Moto X, as well as a phone being made specifically for Verizon (likely a DROID).

That phone was the Motorola XT1585 Kinzie, and now word of its existence seems to be backed up by a solid benchmark. GFXBench shows a phone that sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, Qualcomm’s Octa-Core Snapdragon 810, 3GB of RAM, “21GB” of internal storage (likely 32GB with a lot chopped off for the system), a 20 megapixel camera with 4K video and a 5 megapixel front camera. It’s also running Android 5.1, though that’s not too surprising.

So, par for the course for a 2015 flagship. That’s still about as much as we know about the phone to this point, though it’s nice to get a solid sheet of specs to look forward to ahead of announcement. Is this sounding like a DROID that you wouldn’t mind owning?