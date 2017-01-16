HTC 10’s Nougat update could resume within a few weeks’ time
HTC had to halt the HTC 10’s Nougat rollout shortly after it began due to some unforeseen stability issues that cropped up, but it shouldn’t be much longer of a wait to keep it rolling.
They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.
We weren’t and still aren’t sure whether the Pixel’s audio issues are 100% due to hardware, but it might be time to get it exchanged anyway.
EarlyBird – News for Android brings you ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters. Here are the 10 Top Android for the week of January 15th.
Capturing a screenshot on an Android device is pretty simple. Press the unique button combination on your smartphone or tablet and you can capture and share a screenshot in a matter of seconds. A handful of new smartphones feature a scrolling screenshot option which allows you to capture an entire web page, yourapp drawer or even …
Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?
Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.
The Moto Z and Moto Z Force already have their Nougat updates, but what about the younger brother known as the Moto Z Play? Koodo Mobile, of all companies, has given us a hint.
Several retailers have listed the Huawei Watch Elegant and Jewel models as out of stock and discontinued, but a Huawei representative says they’re merely restocking after a busy holiday season.
With how slow the Android Wear launches at the tail end of 2016 got, we wouldn’t blame you for thinking some of the perennial contenders were going to sit the new year out. Well, LG might be looking to keep their train going, at least.
If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.
For this year’s Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung is not only gunning for new customers with one of the most compelling handsets on the market, but trying to win back old users or perhaps those that were holding off on upgrading their S5s. With a bag full of tricks at its disposal, is the Galaxy S7 not only a worthy successor to the S6 but the S5 as well? Read on for more.
This week we have a special guest on the show to talk about the BEST and WORST from CES 2017!
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have IP68 water resistance. Are you surprised?
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the topic of much discussion lately. A lot of rumors are flying around. New renders seem to confirm some of the rumors we’ve heard.
Another major financial institution has added support for Android Pay. BMO Harris customers can add their various credit and debit cards to the service and use their phones to pay at any Android Pay-supported stores.
In need of a good case for your Samsung Galaxy S7, Google Pixel, or LG G5 smartphone? Ringke is offering pretty good discounts on their TPU cases on Amazon.
HTC debuted two new smartphones today, but an exec has confirmed that the company plans on releasing a slimmer profile of devices this year.
Samsung thinks the home robot market is still too premature, so it’s focusing on healthcare wearables instead.
Fitbit reportedly tried to acquire Jawbone last year, but the company refused the offer because it was much too low. The two companies are locked in a legal battle over patents for fitness wearables.
The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is the fourth phone in Samsung’s Active line. It brings an extra layer of toughness to the Samsung Galaxy S7, but this year the difference between the two is smaller than ever.
If you’re an Android newbie, we’re sure you’ve already figured out how to move around and set up icons on your homescreen to your liking. That’s the easy part. In this Android 101, we wanted to educate you on one of Android’s most underused features: shortcuts.
Google has updated the Maps app today with a pretty big new feature. You can now use Uber, from start to finish, entirely in the Maps app.
Huawei has unveiled the new Huawei P8 Lite (2017) which features a design similar to that of the Honor 8, and will be competitively priced for under $300.