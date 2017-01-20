0
scheduleJan 20, 2017 App Updates

Legacy versions of Google Drive apps are being shut down

Google has started notifying users of legacy versions of their office suite apps — including Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides through the G Suite — that they will be prompting them to move over to the latest versions of the app.

scheduleJan 20, 2017 Free Stuff For Everyone

T-Mobile Tuesdays is now open to everyone, kind of

T-Mobile has announced it will be opening the ability to share the free T-Mobile Tuesday gifts with other users, regardless of which carrier they are currently subscribed to.

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

How to block calls and texts on an Android phone

There’s a reason why “how to block calls and texts” is such a common question. Unwanted messages are annoying, and there’s really no single straightforward fix. We’ll show you the best ways to block those pesky spammers and ex-girlfriends.

scheduleJan 19, 2017 Everything you need to know

31+ Honor 6X Tips & Tricks

The Honor 6X doesn’t just offer a lot of hardware for the money, the phone is chock full of software features. To help you get the most out of your new Honor 6X, we’re going through the some of the best features the phone has to offer in our tips and tricks.

Popular this Week

Note 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

The Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

Here are all the Samsung devices getting the Nougat update
closeHere are all the Samsung Galaxy devices that will be updated with Android Nougat

If you’ve been wondering which Samsung Galaxy devices will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat, there is now a full list which includes the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab S2, and more.

Verizon launches 5GB plan
closeVerizon launches $55 plan with 5GB of data

Verizon has a new individual plan to offer folks who don’t need to gorge on data. Aptly named $55 for 5GB, the plan is as you’d assume: it offers a 5GB bucket of data, plus all the Unlimited Talk and Text you can handle.

New patents reveal a different Chromecast design
closeThe 2nd-gen Chromecast could have had a very different look

A patent filing reveals a different design that Google may have been working on for the 2nd-generation Chromecast which was officially launched in 2015.

Samsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

Leak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

Tricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

Trump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

Nexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed
closeGoogle has fixed Android 7.1.1’s in-car Bluetooth issue on the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X

If you’ve been running Android 7.1.1 on your Nexus 6P or 5X and having problems with Bluetooth on your phone when trying to pair it to your car, you’ll be glad to learn that problem has been fixed.