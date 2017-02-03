This is Google Home’s big 2017 Super Bowl commercial [VIDEO]
Earlier this week we learned that Google was paying $5 million to advertise Google Home during the 2017 Super Bowl. Here’s the commercial they plan on airing during the event.
Perch has announced they’ve been acquired by Samsung and will be shutting down the current beta available in the Google Play Store.
Samsung has been beta testing Nougat for what seems like months and the rollout has started in the United States, but not all regions will get the Nougat update this quarter, according to one customer service rep.
Hater is a new dating app that matches you with people based on your mutual disdain for things. Whether it’s the opposing political party, guacamole, or Mondays, finding a soulmate who hates everything you do is just a few swipes away.
Yesterday, Instagram began rolling out a new feature called Stories. Once you get past the fact that it’s essentially a Snapchat clone, it’s actually quite fun. Here’s our complete guide on how it works.
EarlyBird – News for Android brings you ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters. Here are the 10 Top Android Stories for the week of February 3rd.
Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.
Looking for a good deal on a smallish smartphone? Look no further than the Xperia X Compact, which is now 30% off on Amazon.
Several new images of the LG G6 have appeared online, giving us our best look at the phone yet. These new images showcase the entire phone and sides, as well as the back.
Watch Zack from JerryRigEverything put the Honor 6X through one of his famous “stress tests.” The results? Well, you’ll just have to see for yourself.
A new Updates tab for the Google Play Store is appearing on some devices, showcasing better sorting options for the apps you have installed on your device.
Using an Android device comes with a number of quirks and feelings that only Android users can understand. That’s exactly what makes Android users different, and why we can safely say no one else understands what it’s like.
In an email sent to GMS partners, Google explained its intention to remove the Google Now launcher from the Store in the coming weeks.
The latest WhatsApp beta adds the new emoji from Unicode 9.0. Android 7.1 includes the new emojis, but if you don’t have 7.1 you can still use them with WhatsApp.
The Galaxy Tab S3 will ship with an S Pen, but the tablet won’t have a place for the stylus. Is Samsung trying to get rid of the extra styluses from the Note 7 disaster?
As the internet often does, the shot of Trump showing his papers to the camera has quickly become a meme. Now, you can easily create an Executive Order meme directly on your Android phone.
Honor has started celebrating Valentine’s Day early with a number of great deals on phones. The deals started earlier this week and will run until February 14th.
LTE Advanced is only available in select cities and a few devices. Sprint has added a few popular Android devices to the list.
ew Balance (yes, the shoe company) has released their first Android Wear device. As you might expect, the RunIQ is geared heavily toward fitness.
Snap Inc. has filed for an IPO and part of that filing has revealed that the company knows its Android app is worse than the iOS one.
This tutorial will show you how to add the always-on display feature from the Samsung Galaxy S7 or LG G5 to any Android device
Have recent major Android releases like the HTC One M8 and Samsung Galaxy S5 lured you away from your iPhone? Unfortunately, a side effect of the changeover might cause your new device to be unable to receive text messages.
We’ve seen a couple of alleged renders of the upcoming LG G6, but a newly leaked live photo claims to show us the back of the device in the wild.
With a release date now rumored to be sometime in mid-March, some FCC filings have revealed the dimensions for the upcoming Moto G5 Plus.