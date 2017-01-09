Despite white Mi Mix reveal, Xiaomi isn’t committed to entering US in 2017
Xiaomi’s global VP Hugo Barra refused to commit to 2017 as the year that Xiaomi enters the US market. He says his company will get there “eventually.”
ASUS didn’t take too long to get this one out: the ZenFone 3 is now getting its Android 7.0 Nougat update.
Huawei CEO Yu Chengdong is excited about his company’s upcoming P10 handset, which he says will be released this spring. The P9 sold over 10 million units last year.
Where this Chromebook really shines is the display and stylus. The display can be rotated 360-degrees, which allows you to take advantage of the touchscreen in tablet mode. A laptop with a touchscreen isn’t exactly unique these days, but Samsung has also included a stylus.
Previous Nexus devices were pretty bare-bone compared to other Android flagships, but now Google is throwing in a lot of special features. We’ll show you all the tips and tricks you should know to become a Pixel master.
It seems we have to have these moments once per year, but Verizon has once again made another move to force more people off their unlimited data plan
Nokia has filed a trademark for a new digital assistant called Viki. There’s no hints about what this new digital assistant will be capable of doing or if it will be exclusive to Nokia phones.
We wouldn’t blame current SHIELD owners for being uneasy about news of a better model coming. Thankfully, there’s no reason to be sour about it: all those features are coming to the old ones, too.
Samsung accidentally referred to both forthcoming services on an internal Samsung Pay login portal at their Korean website.
Our ears perked up when we heard Virgin may be set to test one of the most peculiar strategies yet in the field: free phone service. Is it too good to be true?
After a long week filled with interesting new gizmos and gadgets at CES, we have HTC looking to make their first big statement of 2017 in a few short days. We’re expecting a so-called HTC U Ultra, something or another, to be doled out. It may not be HTC’s marquee launch for the year if rumors are …
The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is finally here and ready to be used and abused. The Galaxy S7 Active is essentially a Galaxy S7 with a beefy case permanently affixed, but it does offer a few extra tricks.
The Nokia 6 is a phone with the Nokia name that isn’t actually built by Nokia. Even though this phone isn’t made by Nokia, HMD has retained some of the classic Nokia design.
Somehow, Samsung could still be in position to regain the momentum they lost with the Galaxy Note 7’s failures with the looming Galaxy S8 launch. It’s said the company is expecting to ship 60 million units of the thing over its lifetime.
At CES 2017, Xiaomi revealed three new color options for the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 – Green, Pink, and Purple. However, it seems that the company has no plans to release this device in the US.
A new leak shows that the Nokia E1 smartphone will be an entry-level device and will be unveiled alongside the Nokia D1C at Mobile World Congress.
Verizon has quietly announced that it will be increasing upgrade fees from $20 to $30 while getting rid of 2-year contracts for existing customers.
EarlyBird – News for Android brings you ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters. Here are the 10 Top Android for the week of January 7th.
Curious how to get a pop-up dictionary enabled in Moon Reader for Android? Here’s a look at three different options that give you definitions of words with just the tap of a finger.
Google’s VP of Business and Operations for Google VR, Amit Singh, has shared some of the requirements needed for devices to become “Daydream-Ready”.
mobile gaming is dominated by simple arcade-style games. They may only require a few taps here and there, but their addictive nature is nothing to scoff at. We’re back with even more addictive games for you, but this time we’re focusing on newer games. You’ll be playing these games until your battery is screaming at you.
LG is no stranger to competition with Samsung, of course. With the G5, they’ve pulled out all the stops. Does LG’s plethora of features make the G5 a better device overall?
Yesterday, we wrote about Ford bringing Amazon Alexa to cars in 2017. Today, a second car maker is jumping on the Alexa hype train.
ZTE has launched a Kickstarter page for their newest concept, a phone that features eye-tracking and a self-adhesive case for sticking to things.