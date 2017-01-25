JDI has announced a 5.5″ flexible LCD display
JDI has announced a new flexible LCD display to compete with the flexible AMOLED displays from other manufacturers. They expect to mass produce the display in 2018.
A new rumor suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 6 could follow in the footsteps of the Mi Mix and feature a ceramic body.
Google Fit appears to be getting some big changes thanks to the latest .apk teardown. Will these new changes launch alongside Android Wear 2.0?
Huawei has announced the new P8 Lite (2017) will launch in the UK via Vodafone on February 1st for £185 or £16 if purchased on installments.
Previous Nexus devices were pretty bare-bone compared to other Android flagships, but now Google is throwing in a lot of special features. We’ll show you all the tips and tricks you should know to become a Pixel master.
A few days ago we reported that Trump had to give up his unsecured Android device before assuming office, but it looks like he’s back on Twitter with it.
Best Buy is giving away a free 32-inch Samsung Smart HDTV with the purchase of either the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge through AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.
You asked about everything from Android O nicknames to what I had for dinner last night. I compiled 15 of the best questions and answered them in the video.
A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.
Verizon is introducing a new add-on plan called Unlimited Together. For $15 a month you can make unlimited calls to several countries across the globe.
If the $250 price tag wasn’t inventive enough, B&H is now offering the Honor 6X with a few freebies that include a pair of JBL wireless headphones (a $100 value) and a free VR headset.
If there’s anything history has taught us, it’s that it’s really hard for manufacturers to build a great smartphone for under $200. Somehow Huawei managed to do this with the honor 5X which on paper, appears to be the best budget Android device on the planet. But is it? Find out in our review.
A new study tested 283 Android VPN apps to determine how secure they are. The results of the test are disheartening for anyone who relies on a VPN provider for security.
LG has posted its Q4 2016 financial results which show that the company has posted its first quarterly loss in 6 years, along with a net loss of $223.98 million.
The latest Android Mini collectible from Andrew Bell and Dead Zebra celebrates the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rooster.
Dell has introduced a new Chromebook which features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, along with a convertible design which will be available for $349 in early February.
Samsung has big plans for the future of artificial intelligence, with Bixby being incorporated into its TVs and tablet devices, too.
HTC president Chialin Chang says his company has no plans to produce a smartwatch this year, suggesting the Halfbeak is a prototype that’ll never see the light of day on the retail market.
The Blu XL2 has been introduced and includes a 5.5-inch display, 13MP camera, and 3GB of RAM while being priced at just $150. However, for a limited time you can save $50.
A while back, T-Mobile offered AT&T customers a year of DirecTV Now to switch to T-Mobile. Now T-Mobile says the quality of that service is so bad, they’re offering those customers Hulu instead.
Want to view your smartphone notifications on your computer, send a text from your computer or seamlessly transfer files between your Android device and your computer? We’ll show you how to do all that and more with the help of Pushbullet.
Android has been around for nearly a decade already and a lot has changed since the beginning. You might think you know everything there is to know about Android, but we’ve got 10 things you probably didn’t know.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 has appeared on GFXBench and reveals the specs of the upcoming tablet. The results also show that Samsung has opted to use the Snapdragon 820 processor.
Google has confirmed it will be opening up submissions for Daydream VR applications. This move comes after the announcement of more devices becoming Daydream-ready.