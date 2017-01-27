0
scheduleJan 27, 2017 Raising the bar of entry level

Honor 6X Review

The Honor 6X is a premium mid-range Android phone with entry level $250 pricing — but is it worth it? Find out in our full review.

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

From the Forums: How does a longtime iPhone owner transition to Android?

Let’s talk about making “the switch.” Everyone does it, whether it’s from Android back to iPhone or vice versa, or when you first dropped your silly dumb phone for something smart. It can be difficult to adjust to a new digital world even if the fundamentals of these devices remain similar, soo here are a few helpful reminders to help you along.

scheduleOct 10, 2016 Best of Phandroid

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Review

Last year, many considered the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 to be a disappointment. It wasn’t a clear upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Note 4. This year, Samsung isn’t taking any chances. They’ve thrown everything but the kitchen sink into the Note. Does a list of features longer than some books make for a great device?

scheduleJan 27, 2017 Voice Calls

Google is working on bringing VoIP to Google Voice

Earlier this week, Google shocked everyone by updating the Google Voice app for Android. It was the first update in 5 years. Unfortunately, the update was basically just a fresh Material Design paint job.

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

HTC 10 Review

In order to survive, HTC knew they needed to pull out all the stops. Enter the HTC 10. A fresh new device with a brand new name. HTC has tried to check all the boxes that make a great Android phone, but is it enough to compete?

scheduleJan 19, 2017 FACE-To-FACE

7 Best Android apps for video calling

Video calling might not be as popular as it’s depicted in sci-fi movies, but it’s still a very valuable form of communication. Let’s take a look at the best Android apps for video calling.

scheduleJan 26, 2017 NEW MVNO

Comcast getting into mobile as an MVNO of Verizon

Comcast will get into the wireless business this year, thanks to a spectrum deal it made with Verizon a few years ago. No prices announced yet, but expect plenty of bundles featuring wireless service.

