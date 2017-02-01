0
10 Most Addictive Android Games of 2015

mobile gaming is dominated by simple arcade-style games. They may only require a few taps here and there, but their addictive nature is nothing to scoff at. We’re back with even more addictive games for you, but this time we’re focusing on newer games. You’ll be playing these games until your battery is screaming at you.

scheduleFeb 1, 2017 Death to Roaming

Europe is one step closer to abolishing roaming charges

Folks in the EU have a lot to celebrate today. The European Union has taken the final necessary step to lead up to their plan of fully abolishing roaming charges between European countries in June.

scheduleSep 26, 2016 Best of Phandroid

7 cool tricks every Android phone user should know [VIDEO]

Since there are so many different things you can do with an Android phone it’s inevitable to be unaware of some basic tricks. We’ve compiled a list of seven cool tricks that every Android user should know.

scheduleJan 31, 2017 WHOOPS

OnePlus and Meizu cheating popular benchmarking apps

Manufacturers still haven’t stopped targeting popular benchmarking applications to artificially inflate their handset scores. OnePlus and Meizu are both still doing it, though OnePlus has said it will stop.

scheduleJan 31, 2017 Awesome Apps

30+ Best Android Apps [February 2017]

App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they’re picking up speed again now. If you’re currently snowed in, we’ve got a great list of apps for you to check out.

scheduleJan 31, 2017 Virtual Suite? Sweeeeet.

You can watch Super Bowl 51 in VR

You could be boring and watch the Super Bowl on TV or even on your phone or tablet, but why do that when you can check it out on VR?

scheduleSep 26, 2016 Best of Phandroid

Phan Favs: The Best Messaging App for Android [RESULTS]

We asked you to tell us which messaging apps you use. These apps could be used for SMS, instant messaging, video chat, or all three. After one full week we have tallied the votes. Here are your picks!

