scheduleFeb 3, 2017 It's OK to be a hater

Hater dating app finds you matches based on mutual hate for things

Hater is a new dating app that matches you with people based on your mutual disdain for things. Whether it’s the opposing political party, guacamole, or Mondays, finding a soulmate who hates everything you do is just a few swipes away.

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

How to use Instagram Stories [GUIDE]

Yesterday, Instagram began rolling out a new feature called Stories. Once you get past the fact that it’s essentially a Snapchat clone, it’s actually quite fun. Here’s our complete guide on how it works.

scheduleFeb 3, 2017 Top Android Stories

10 Hottest Android Stories This Week (February 3rd)

EarlyBird – News for Android brings you ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters. Here are the 10 Top Android Stories for the week of February 3rd.

scheduleSep 26, 2016 Best of Phandroid

10 things only Android users will understand

Using an Android device comes with a number of quirks and feelings that only Android users can understand. That’s exactly what makes Android users different, and why we can safely say no one else understands what it’s like.

scheduleFeb 3, 2017 News

WhatsApp gets new emojis from Android 7.1

The latest WhatsApp beta adds the new emoji from Unicode 9.0. Android 7.1 includes the new emojis, but if you don’t have 7.1 you can still use them with WhatsApp.

scheduleFeb 3, 2017 S Pen for everyone

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 could come with an S Pen

The Galaxy Tab S3 will ship with an S Pen, but the tablet won’t have a place for the stylus. Is Samsung trying to get rid of the extra styluses from the Note 7 disaster?

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

How to turn off iMessage when switching from iPhone to Android

Have recent major Android releases like the HTC One M8 and Samsung Galaxy S5 lured you away from your iPhone? Unfortunately, a side effect of the changeover might cause your new device to be unable to receive text messages.

1

more_vert7 creative ways to reuse your old smartphones
close7 ideas to re-purpose those old phones you have laying around

Have a few old smartphones laying around? Here’s a handful of creative ways you can re-use them in your daily life.

2

more_vertHow to set up a live wallpaper that mirrors your time of day
closeHow to set up a live wallpaper to mirror the time of day [VIDEO]

Want a pixelized wallpaper that follows the sun and moon cycles of a 24 hour day? This guide will teach you how to set it up on your phone.

3

more_vertBenchmark cheating is back, OnePlus and Meizu guilty now
closeOnePlus and Meizu cheating popular benchmarking apps

Manufacturers still haven’t stopped targeting popular benchmarking applications to artificially inflate their handset scores. OnePlus and Meizu are both still doing it, though OnePlus has said it will stop.

4

more_vertAndroid 7.1.2 beta rolls out today
closeAndroid 7.1.2 is official and available in public beta today

Android 7.1.2 was just announced and will begin rolling out today as part of the Android Beta Program. For more details on what’s new and which devices are eligible, check out the post.

5

more_vertLeaked photos of LG G6 prototype
closeFirst photos of alleged LG G6 prototype surface

After the high-resolution press render leaked last week, we’re now seeing real life photos of an alleged LG G6 prototype.

6

more_vertNexus 5X gets fingerprint gestures
closeNexus 5X got fingerprint gestures in latest update

While incremental updates on devices tend to serve the same purpose for each Nexus phone, the Nexus 5X picked up a little something for itself. Its Android 7.1.2 update enables fingerprint gestures.

7

more_vertGoogle Calendar Tips & Tricks
close10 Tips & Tricks to get the most out of Google Calendar

Google Calendar is arguably the biggest advancement in calendars since they started printing them out with cat photos. To get the most out of this powerful productivity tool, there are a few tips and tricks you should know about.

8

more_vertLG Watch Style leaked in high-res renders
closeGoogle and LG’s Watch Style leaks in high-res press renders

After low-res images of Google and LG’s smartwatches leaked, we now get our first high-res look at the LG Watch Style. Turns out, it’s not as feminine as we thought.

9

more_vertWhy I'm excited for the HTC U Ultra
closeFive reasons to be excited about the HTC U Ultra

Unveiled a few weeks back, the HTC U Ultra is HTC’s latest attempt to steal your attention away from the competition. Some may see the U Ultra as a ripoff of the LG V20 wrapped in the body of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but there are a few features which set the U Ultra apart. …

10

more_vertMulti-card wallet Coin shutdown after Fitbit acquisition
closeMulti-card wallet Coin shutdown after Fitbit acquisition

Fitbit purchased Coin back in May 2016, but today the company announced the shutdown of its products. Coin users have until February 28 to sync their cards for use until the device dies.