Google and LG’s Watch Style leaks in high-res press renders
After low-res images of Google and LG’s smartwatches leaked, we now get our first high-res look at the LG Watch Style. Turns out, it’s not as feminine as we thought.
Looking for a challenging new mobile game to play? Check out Enyo, a game with just four moves but plenty of head-scratching moments.
The Honor 6X is a premium mid-range Android phone with entry level $250 pricing — but is it worth it? Find out in our full review.
EarlyBird – News for Android brings you ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters. Here are the 10 Top Android for the week of January 28th.
Let’s talk about making “the switch.” Everyone does it, whether it’s from Android back to iPhone or vice versa, or when you first dropped your silly dumb phone for something smart. It can be difficult to adjust to a new digital world even if the fundamentals of these devices remain similar, soo here are a few helpful reminders to help you along.
Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.
New rumors suggest that BlackBerry’s upcoming phone to be revealed at Mobile World Congress will feature the same camera sensor that’s found in Google’s Pixel phones.
Satechi has a new accessory to help you determine if your USB-C cables are performing at the right standards for your device. It’s distilled Benson Leung into a USB-C adapter.
Kyocera is making a refresh of their Rafre line of phones, which can withstand soap in order to be washed. It runs Android Nougat out of the box, but exclusive to Japan for now.
The latest version of Google Hangouts has been released and brings changes to how you find contacts within the application.
Sprint is giving new customers unlimited plans for $50/month for a year if they sign up within the next four days. Second line is $40/month, additional lines are $30/month after that.
Last year, many considered the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 to be a disappointment. It wasn’t a clear upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Note 4. This year, Samsung isn’t taking any chances. They’ve thrown everything but the kitchen sink into the Note. Does a list of features longer than some books make for a great device?
Samsung has filed a new trademark for the “Gear Fit Pro” which suggests that the company is working on a more powerful fitness tracker.
Snapchat version 10.0 has arrived and brings a new interface along with a renewed focus on being able to search through your contacts easily.
We had a lot to talk about this week! Andrew Myrick joined us to help talk about all the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 rumors. We also discussed Donald Trump’s ancient Android phone.
The spec sheet for an upcoming BlackBerry budget device has been leaked, and shows the device to include a 5.5-inch display, along with 4GB of RAM, and the Snapdragon 425 processor.
A new job listing on LinkedIn all but confirms that the Galaxy S8 lineup will feature a new “AI assistant”.
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has posted its Q4 2016 results which show the company earned $26 billion while providing $6.59 billion in profit income.
Earlier this week, Google shocked everyone by updating the Google Voice app for Android. It was the first update in 5 years. Unfortunately, the update was basically just a fresh Material Design paint job.
Flappy Bird creator Dong Nguyen has partnered with a Japanese publisher to bring his latest game to the Google Play Store. It’s a set of mini-challenges that are devilishly difficult in endless mode.
In order to survive, HTC knew they needed to pull out all the stops. Enter the HTC 10. A fresh new device with a brand new name. HTC has tried to check all the boxes that make a great Android phone, but is it enough to compete?
Video calling might not be as popular as it’s depicted in sci-fi movies, but it’s still a very valuable form of communication. Let’s take a look at the best Android apps for video calling.
Comcast will get into the wireless business this year, thanks to a spectrum deal it made with Verizon a few years ago. No prices announced yet, but expect plenty of bundles featuring wireless service.
A new side image of the LG G6 has appeared online, this time showcasing the SIM card slot. The slot appears to be longer than normal, which may indicate the phone will support a microSD card.