scheduleDec 8, 2016 Pixel Power User

40+ Google Pixel Tips & Tricks

Previous Nexus devices were pretty bare-bone compared to other Android flagships, but now Google is throwing in a lot of special features. We’ll show you all the tips and tricks you should know to become a Pixel master.

scheduleJan 9, 2017 Vive's Next Step

HTC Vive Phone Edition: Is HTC prepping the most compelling VR phone yet?

After a long week filled with interesting new gizmos and gadgets at CES, we have HTC looking to make their first big statement of 2017 in a few short days. We’re expecting a so-called HTC U Ultra, something or another, to be doled out. It may not be HTC’s marquee launch for the year if rumors are …

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

14 tips every Samsung Galaxy S7 Active owner should know

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is finally here and ready to be used and abused. The Galaxy S7 Active is essentially a Galaxy S7 with a beefy case permanently affixed, but it does offer a few extra tricks.

scheduleJan 7, 2017 New Colors

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 now comes in 3 new colors

At CES 2017, Xiaomi revealed three new color options for the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 – Green, Pink, and Purple. However, it seems that the company has no plans to release this device in the US.

scheduleJan 7, 2017 The Hottest Stories

10 Hottest Android Stories This Week (January 7th)

EarlyBird – News for Android brings you ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters. Here are the 10 Top Android for the week of January 7th.

scheduleJan 6, 2017 Definition Please

How to get a pop-up dictionary enabled in Moon Reader

Curious how to get a pop-up dictionary enabled in Moon Reader for Android? Here’s a look at three different options that give you definitions of words with just the tap of a finger.

scheduleSep 26, 2016 Best of Phandroid

10 Most Addictive Android Games of 2015

mobile gaming is dominated by simple arcade-style games. They may only require a few taps here and there, but their addictive nature is nothing to scoff at. We’re back with even more addictive games for you, but this time we’re focusing on newer games. You’ll be playing these games until your battery is screaming at you.

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

LG G5 Review

LG is no stranger to competition with Samsung, of course. With the G5, they’ve pulled out all the stops. Does LG’s plethora of features make the G5 a better device overall?

