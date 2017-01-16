0
scheduleJan 15, 2017 The Hottest Stories

10 Hottest Android Stories This Week (January 15th)

EarlyBird – News for Android brings you ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters. Here are the 10 Top Android for the week of January 15th.

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

Capture scrolling screenshots with any Android device

Capturing a screenshot on an Android device is pretty simple. Press the unique button combination on your smartphone or tablet and you can capture and share a screenshot in a matter of seconds. A handful of new smartphones feature a scrolling screenshot option which allows you to capture an entire web page, yourapp drawer or even …

scheduleJan 13, 2017 Round and Sound

LG is working on a new smartwatch, and it looks to run Android Wear

With how slow the Android Wear launches at the tail end of 2016 got, we wouldn’t blame you for thinking some of the perennial contenders were going to sit the new year out. Well, LG might be looking to keep their train going, at least.

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

Samsung Galaxy S7 Review

For this year’s Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung is not only gunning for new customers with one of the most compelling handsets on the market, but trying to win back old users or perhaps those that were holding off on upgrading their S5s. With a bag full of tricks at its disposal, is the Galaxy S7 not only a worthy successor to the S6 but the S5 as well? Read on for more.

scheduleJan 13, 2017 News

BMO Harris finally supports Android Pay alongside 39 others

Another major financial institution has added support for Android Pay. BMO Harris customers can add their various credit and debit cards to the service and use their phones to pay at any Android Pay-supported stores.

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active Review

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active is the fourth phone in Samsung’s Active line. It brings an extra layer of toughness to the Samsung Galaxy S7, but this year the difference between the two is smaller than ever.

scheduleSep 26, 2016 Best of Phandroid

Android 101: Shortcuts are the best Android feature you aren’t using

If you’re an Android newbie, we’re sure you’ve already figured out how to move around and set up icons on your homescreen to your liking. That’s the easy part. In this Android 101, we wanted to educate you on one of Android’s most underused features: shortcuts.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have IP68 water resistance. Are you surprised?

After users were discovered to be unable to download apps from the Play Store, OnePlus released a bug fix update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

Voice users logging into their inbox, are being greeted by a mysterious banner at the top of the site asking them to try “the new Google Voice.” Is Google Voice about to make a comeback?

Yet another issue is causing battery drain in Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Thankfully, there’s one simple thing you can do to solve your problems.

Where this Chromebook really shines is the display and stylus. The display can be rotated 360-degrees, which allows you to take advantage of the touchscreen in tablet mode. A laptop with a touchscreen isn’t exactly unique these days, but Samsung has also included a stylus.

If HTC wants to play the phablet game they have to compete with the other phablets on the market. We’ve compiled a few of the top big phones on the market for comparison.

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

The unveiling of the LG G6 is still more than a month away, but it looks like LG isn’t interested in waiting until Mobile World Congress to share important details about its 2017 flagship smartphone. After revealing that the LG G6 would not be a modular device, LG has now announced the new “QHD+” display …

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the topic of much discussion lately. A lot of rumors are flying around. New renders seem to confirm some of the rumors we’ve heard.