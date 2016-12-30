0
scheduleDec 30, 2016 Wakey Wakey

Your Sonos alarms may be waking you up too early

Sonos users are stating that alarms set for December 31st are going off a day early and can’t be turned off until the alarm has been deleted from the Sonos application.

scheduleDec 30, 2016 Get your game on

20+ Best Android Games [January 2017]

The Holidays are mostly over and now we’re left with the cold of winter. The best thing to do while you’re snowed in is cozy up with your phone or tablet and play some games.

scheduleDec 30, 2016 Hey Good Lookin'

3D Moto X 2017 renders leak [VIDEO]

New renders of the Moto X 2017 based on CAD drawings obtained by OnLeaks purport to show us what to expect.

scheduleDec 29, 2016 Download Now

20+ Best Android Apps [January 2017]

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon.

scheduleDec 29, 2016 Save on the V20

DEAL: Save 50% on the LG V20 from Sprint

Sprint is offering 50% off the LG V20 until December 31st when purchasing the device through installment billing and with a new line activation.

scheduleDec 29, 2016 What's Up Alexa?

Amazon’s Alexa now understands follow up questions

Amazon has pushed an update to its Echo lineup of devices which will allow Alexa to respond to some follow up questions without the need of rephrasing the question altogether.

