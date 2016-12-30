LineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3
LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.
LG has published the full list of vulnerabilities that will be patched once Google releases the January Android Security Bulletin.
LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.
Sonos users are stating that alarms set for December 31st are going off a day early and can’t be turned off until the alarm has been deleted from the Sonos application.
Even the most complicated lockscreen pattern, pass code, or even Face Unlock, can’t protect against someone physically stealing your phone. We’ve written about what to do about lost or stolen phones in the past, but sometimes even the best anti-theft software is no use.
The Holidays are mostly over and now we’re left with the cold of winter. The best thing to do while you’re snowed in is cozy up with your phone or tablet and play some games.
Capcom has opened up pre-registrations for users to be notified once Mega Man Mobile is available on our various smartphone and tablet devices.
A new report suggests that Facebook has started purchasing working with third-party ad agencies to purchase information about its users, including financial information.
Why doesn’t Twitter have an edit button? No one knows. But CEO Jack Dorsey says they definitely need one.
While the LineageOS team is still in the early goings of transitioning from CyanogenMod, they’ve already managed to launch nightly builds for at least one device.
New renders of the Moto X 2017 based on CAD drawings obtained by OnLeaks purport to show us what to expect.
We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon.
Pixel buyers have been getting hit with extremely lengthy delays, but thankfully it seems that phones are shipping much sooner than reported. Hit the jump for details!
Throw out all the happy year-in-reviews, search trends, and other recaps of 2016: the latest trailer for a horror flick shows how the year really went down.
One of the devices we mentioned was the HTC Ocean Note, a phablet version of the HTC 11. We finally have some more information about this device. Some of it is disappointing.
As early chatter suggested, Samsung is ending the Nougat beta program for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge starting today. All the details you need are inside.
One owner of the Cyanogen-powered Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus received an OTA update notification, prompting whether the update is actually secure or if it should be avoided.
Sprint is offering 50% off the LG V20 until December 31st when purchasing the device through installment billing and with a new line activation.
Amazon has pushed an update to its Echo lineup of devices which will allow Alexa to respond to some follow up questions without the need of rephrasing the question altogether.
Best Buy is offering a promotion which nets you a 256GB MicroSD card when purchasing a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge on either Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.
Facebook now allows users to take 360-degree photos and videos and easily share them to everyone’s News Feeds and gives everyone a simple how-to.
The Android pattern lock is an extremely handy way to put a layer of security on your device. However, unlike a pin code or password it can be easy to forget. What do you do then? We’ve got the answer for you.
When searching for a specific food dish with Google’s mobile search, you will be presented with various recipes and suggestions as to what ingredients should be added.