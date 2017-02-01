Samsung will tease the Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress 2017
Samsung isn’t unveiling the Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress this year, but it will be providing a short one-minute sneak peek at the next flagship from the South Korean company.
Amazon has Samsung’s Gear IconX earbuds for $145 today. That’s a $55 discount as it’s usually a $200 purchase.
It feels like forever ago when GoPro had the unfortunate duty to announce a recall for their Karma drone. The wait ends today.
Nintendo has revealed that they are planning on releasing 2-3 titles per year on mobile.
mobile gaming is dominated by simple arcade-style games. They may only require a few taps here and there, but their addictive nature is nothing to scoff at. We’re back with even more addictive games for you, but this time we’re focusing on newer games. You’ll be playing these games until your battery is screaming at you.
Bad ass is an understatement for these epic in-game gadgets that ensure enemy defeat.
It looks like T-Mobile wants to be on the fast track to getting Nougat out to their Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users. The company’s support page says the update for the 2 phones is currently in testing.
Folks in the EU have a lot to celebrate today. The European Union has taken the final necessary step to lead up to their plan of fully abolishing roaming charges between European countries in June.
Earlier this week, Google started rolling out Android 7.1.2 Nougat to members of the Beta program. Google has also released factory images for a few of the devices.
Google reportedly took a $5 million ad spot in the Super Bowl for Google Home.
So, Samsung has announced their Mobile World Congress press conference for February 26th, and it looks like it’s a tablet. (But we know it surely can’t be a Galaxy S8.)
Since there are so many different things you can do with an Android phone it’s inevitable to be unaware of some basic tricks. We’ve compiled a list of seven cool tricks that every Android user should know.
Fitbit purchased Coin back in May 2016, but today the company announced the shutdown of its products. Coin users have until February 28 to sync their cards for use until the device dies.
Noted leaker Roland Quandt has tweeted a series of pictures he says is the Honor 8 Lite, a phone that could be debuted at MWC 2017.
New images of an upcoming Lenovo tablet have leaked online, along with supposed specs revealing a refresh to Lenovo’s budget 8″ tablet line.
Manufacturers still haven’t stopped targeting popular benchmarking applications to artificially inflate their handset scores. OnePlus and Meizu are both still doing it, though OnePlus has said it will stop.
Walmart is killing off their Amazon Prime competitor “ShippingPass” and replacing it with free 2-day shipping for all orders over $35. Amazon better watch out.
App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they’re picking up speed again now. If you’re currently snowed in, we’ve got a great list of apps for you to check out.
After the high-resolution press render leaked last week, we’re now seeing real life photos of an alleged LG G6 prototype.
You could be boring and watch the Super Bowl on TV or even on your phone or tablet, but why do that when you can check it out on VR?
The August edition of the list sees a new participant find a spot among the elite, but is it good enough to find a spot at the top? Be sure to hit the jump to find out!
We asked you to tell us which messaging apps you use. These apps could be used for SMS, instant messaging, video chat, or all three. After one full week we have tallied the votes. Here are your picks!
Nintendo has revealed that Super Mario Run has about a 5% conversion rate. The game has been downloaded 78 million times on iOS, but only about 4 million people have bought the full game.
Nintendo’s new financial statement to investors has revealed the upcoming Animal Crossing mobile title has been delayed yet again. The earliest we could see the game is now April.