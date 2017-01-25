0
scheduleJan 25, 2017 FLEXIBLE

JDI has announced a 5.5″ flexible LCD display

JDI has announced a new flexible LCD display to compete with the flexible AMOLED displays from other manufacturers. They expect to mass produce the display in 2018.

scheduleDec 8, 2016 Pixel Power User

40+ Google Pixel Tips & Tricks

Previous Nexus devices were pretty bare-bone compared to other Android flagships, but now Google is throwing in a lot of special features. We’ll show you all the tips and tricks you should know to become a Pixel master.

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

honor 5X review

If there’s anything history has taught us, it’s that it’s really hard for manufacturers to build a great smartphone for under $200. Somehow Huawei managed to do this with the honor 5X which on paper, appears to be the best budget Android device on the planet. But is it? Find out in our review.

scheduleJan 25, 2017 LEAKING LIKE TITANIC

Android VPNs aren’t as safe as you think they are

A new study tested 283 Android VPN apps to determine how secure they are. The results of the test are disheartening for anyone who relies on a VPN provider for security.

scheduleSep 28, 2016 Best of Phandroid

How to view Android notifications, reply to SMS from your computer

Want to view your smartphone notifications on your computer, send a text from your computer or seamlessly transfer files between your Android device and your computer? We’ll show you how to do all that and more with the help of Pushbullet.

scheduleSep 26, 2016 Best of Phandroid

10 surprising Android facts you probably didn’t know

Android has been around for nearly a decade already and a lot has changed since the beginning. You might think you know everything there is to know about Android, but we’ve got 10 things you probably didn’t know.

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 Edge owners reporting pink lines in display
closePink lines showing up on some Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge displays

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners are reporting pink lines appearing in their displays. There’s no official response from Samsung about the issue yet, either.

2

more_vertThe Timewave Moto Mod looks to add more functionality
closeThis upcoming Moto Mod looks to add shortcuts to your device

A new Moto Mod looks to add more functionality to your Moto Z device with action shortcuts, as well as a touchpad surface that will interact with your smartphone.

3

more_vertT-Mobile's new ONE plans are now live
closeT-Mobile ONE is now available for everyone

The new T-Mobile ONE plan is now available for everyone and ensures that you will no longer pay any extra taxes or fees once your bill is due.

4

more_vertTricks Android Users Should Know
close8 cool tricks every Android phone user should know

Android is great for power users because there are so many things you can do. But if you’re a novice, there are a lot of features you might not know about.

5

more_vertHere's everything that was removed in the Google Voice update
closeHere’s everything that was removed in the Google Voice update

Despite updating Google Voice for the first time in years, which brought a redesign and added new features, Google also removed different features which can only be accessed on the web.

6

more_vertTrump gives up his Android phone
closeDonald Trump uses an Android phone, and it isn’t secure enough for his presidency

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, he’s surely having to make many adjustments for his new life. One of those adjustments, apparently, is having to give up his personal smartphone.

7

more_vertHere's the LG G6
closeNew case renders show off what the LG G6 will offer

New renders provided by Ghostek show off the LG G6 and some of the new design features that will be included once the device is launched at MWC 2017.

8

more_vertNext Pixel devices will likely feature waterproofing
closeRumor suggests the next Pixel phone will “definitely” be waterproof

A new rumor suggests Google wanted to waterproof the Pixel devices, but favored a better camera over it. Next generation of Pixel devices will “definitely” feature waterproofing, says source.

9

more_vertNexus 6P + 5X Bluetooth issues fixed
closeGoogle has fixed Android 7.1.1’s in-car Bluetooth issue on the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X

If you’ve been running Android 7.1.1 on your Nexus 6P or 5X and having problems with Bluetooth on your phone when trying to pair it to your car, you’ll be glad to learn that problem has been fixed.

10

more_vertThe specs for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup have been leaked
closeXiaomi’s Mi 6 lineup has been revealed ahead of MWC 2017

A new leak has shared the details for the Xiaomi Mi 6 lineup. There will be three different variants with the mid-range and flagship devices featuring the Snapdragon 835 processor.