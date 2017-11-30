Nov 30th, 2017

The next buzz word you’re going to be hearing a lot from carriers is “5G.” AT&T has already started talking about it, but their “5G Evolution” network is not really true 5G. Verizon is planning to roll out their own 5G network. We don’t know all the details yet, but Verizon has named the first city to get it.

Verizon plans to bring 5G service to three to five cities in 2018. The first city will be Sacremento, California. We don’t know when in 2018 that will happen or the other cities on the list. Sacremento was one of the first cities Verizon used for testing earlier in 2017. The other cities were Ann Arbor, Atlanta, Bernardsville, Brockton, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, Sacramento, Seattle, and Washington, DC.

Are you ready for 5G?
