Nov 30th, 2017

While Google I/O 2017, we heard about the possibility of non-Google Daydream View headset coming to the market at some point in time, but haven’t heard much since then. It was revealed that HTC was backing out of plans to provide one of these headsets, but it seems Huawei is picking up the reigns.

A new FCC filing shows a controller for a Daydream-like headset and actually looks pretty similar to the controller found with Google’s Daydream View headset. The top of the controller provides a touchpad experience, with various control buttons placed below and an indicator light at the bottom.

There’s also a trigger on the very top of the controller, and a battery compartment made available if you need repairs. What makes this so interesting is that we have yet to hear of any type of device coming from Huawei along with the fact that the brand-new Huawei Mate 10 Pro is not Daydream-compatible.

While the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and Mate 9 Porsche Design devices are compatible, it’s a bit odd that Huawei’s 2017 options are not compatible with a new Daydream headset. This is due to the type of display being used in the Mate 10 Pro, which “only” features a Full HD+ display, versus the QHD option found in the 2016 devices.

Since the FCC filing has been made, we can safely assume that some type of announcement will be made in the coming days or weeks. Maybe we’ll even see this made official at CES 2018, where Huawei had a rather large presence last year.
