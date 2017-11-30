Google introduced the world to the Google Home Max back at its Pixel 2 launch event in October, but since then the company has been pretty quiet about the pricy device since then. The Google Home Max features two 4.50-inch subwoofers for bringing the bass, along with far-field microphones so the device can hear you from across the room.

Chalk and Charcoal are the only two colors you can nab the $399 speaker in and when it announced the product, Google only mentioned they planned on bringing the device to consumers in December. Now a new listing on Best Buy has suggested the official release date will be December 11th. While it’s possible this could be a placeholder since it’s a retailer listing and not an official announcement, Google is running out of time to meet their end of 2017 launch date.