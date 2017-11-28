The Moto X4 took everyone by surprise (if you didn’t pay attention to the rumors) as it was the return of the “Moto X” branding that we assumed was dead and gone. The device has impressed many, especially those with the near-stock experience for the Project Fi-enabled device.

However, with how volatile Motorola can be with its upcoming devices, there was some question whether we would see a successor to the Moto X4, and it seems that we have our answer. Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared the logo for the Moto X5, while also confirming the name for the next device.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much else known about the device, but we can expect to see some subtle improvements when compared to the Moto X4. These include possibly updated camera sensors, new processors, and maybe even a bump in RAM or storage.

Considering the fact that the Moto X4 was introduced in August and released in October, we can expect to see a similar schedule for the Moto X5. However, with Motorola’s clogged lineup of devices, it’s possible that we could see a somewhat early announcement before the end of the Summer of 2018.