Nov 28th, 2017

The Moto X4 took everyone by surprise (if you didn’t pay attention to the rumors) as it was the return of the “Moto X” branding that we assumed was dead and gone. The device has impressed many, especially those with the near-stock experience for the Project Fi-enabled device.

However, with how volatile Motorola can be with its upcoming devices, there was some question whether we would see a successor to the Moto X4, and it seems that we have our answer. Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared the logo for the Moto X5, while also confirming the name for the next device.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much else known about the device, but we can expect to see some subtle improvements when compared to the Moto X4. These include possibly updated camera sensors, new processors, and maybe even a bump in RAM or storage.

Considering the fact that the Moto X4 was introduced in August and released in October, we can expect to see a similar schedule for the Moto X5. However, with Motorola’s clogged lineup of devices, it’s possible that we could see a somewhat early announcement before the end of the Summer of 2018.
local_offer    Lenovo   Motorola   Motorola Moto X5  

stars Further Reading

Motorola takes shot at Samsung

Oreo beta comes to select Moto Z owners

Verizon offering 50% off all Moto Mods

Moto Tab is the first Motorola tablet in 5 years

Moto Z2 Force sold less than 200K in Q3 2017

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vertSave $100 on a Samsung tablet at Amazon
closeSave up to $100 off these Samsung tablets from Amazon

Looking for a good deal on a new tablet this Black Friday? Amazon has discounted several Samsung tablets by $100. Lots of different pricepoints covered.

3

more_vertFacebook Messenger adds 4K photo sharing
closeFacebook Messenger now lets you send photos in 4K resolution

It’s been a long time coming, but after dominating the messaging space, Facebook Messenger is finally giving users the ability to share photos in 4K resolution. It’s about damn time.

4

more_vertYou can now buy & sell smart home devices on Swappa
closeYou can now buy, sell, and trade smart home devices at Swappa

Swappa now has a new category for buying and selling smart home devices like the Google Home and the Amazon Echo. Check it out if you’re considering switching to either ecosystem.

5

more_vertGet 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99
closeGet three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 [DEAL]

Snag three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for only $0.99 if you’ve never tried the service before. Prime members keep the service for $7.99/mo, non-Prime for $9.99/mo.

6

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

7

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

8

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

10

more_vertNova Launcher brings Pixel 2 dock with latest update
closeThe latest stable update for Nova Launcher brings adaptive icons and more

Version 5.5 of Nova Launcher is now rolling out to users everywhere and brings a slew of new features and more. These include adaptive icons and the Pixel 2 dock.