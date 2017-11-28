Nov 28th, 2017

I admit, I haven’t fired up Pokemon GO in quite some time, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t a community of active players around the world keeping the dream alive. A joint effort between PoGO players around the world managed to catch over 3 billion Pokemon as part of game’s Global Catch Challenge. The successful event saw special rewards like Farfetch’d — a once East Asian exclusive — made available to everyone for a short 48 hour time period. Unfortunately, this ended yesterday evening but Niantic isn’t stopping there…

Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh can now be found in Raid Battles all around the world. Unlike the here-today-gone-tomorrow Farfetch’d, you have a lot more time to catch this new legendary. Niantic says Ho-Oh will be available until December 12th, so if you’re intent on filling out your Pokedex, you’ll want to round up a posse of friends and/or join a Raid Battle near you for your chance at picking him up. Be safe out there, guys.

With Christmas approaching, it’ll be interesting to see what Niantic has planned for their winter event. Last year, Niantic gave us lots of extra bonuses like free egg incubators, an increase in baby Pokemon hatches, and a holiday Pikachu wearing a cute little Santa hat.
local_offer    Pokemon Go  

stars Further Reading

Pokemon GO Gen 3

Mewtwo coming to Pokemon GO

Niantic postpones some European Pokemon Go events

Gamers are suing Niantic over Pokemon Go Fest

Pokemon GO Fest was terrible

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vert8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss
close8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday can be overwhelming for even the savviest of shoppers. If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 of the Best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

3

more_vertBlack Friday Deals 2017
closeHere are the best Black Friday deals for 2017!

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers looking to push out excess inventory with insane deals. 2017 is sure to be no exception to what has become an increasingly valuable day of shopping.

4

more_vertBest Apps of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertBest Games this Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #4)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

6

more_vertNova Launcher brings Pixel 2 dock with latest update
closeThe latest stable update for Nova Launcher brings adaptive icons and more

Version 5.5 of Nova Launcher is now rolling out to users everywhere and brings a slew of new features and more. These include adaptive icons and the Pixel 2 dock.

7

more_vertUber location sharing for riders
closeUber adds live location sharing for riders to make pick-ups even easier

Uber has added live location sharing for passengers now too. For those times when there’s not an easy spot for a pick-up, your driver will be able to see exactly where you are on a map.

8

more_vertOreo beta comes to select Moto Z owners
closeMotorola begins testing Android Oreo for the Moto Z lineup

Motorola has started rolling out the beta for Android Oreo to select owners of the Moto Z and Moto Z2 Force in Brazil.

9

more_vertBlack Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals
closeDon’t miss these killer deals on Bluetooth speakers for Black Friday

Don’t miss these great Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers if you’re looking to deck out your home.

10

more_vertYou can find great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now
closeDeal: Huawei Watch 2 for $180, Band 2 Pro for $50, Mate 9 bundle for $399, and more

You can find a handful of great deals on Huawei products at Amazon right now. The manufacturer is the subject of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the day, so hurry on over before it’s too late.