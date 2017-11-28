The ZTE Axon 7 was an amazing mid-range priced flagship device from ZTE that debuted at the tail end of last year, exciting many who were looking for a slimmed down interface with front-firing speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. I sported it as my daily driver for several months before finally switching to a OnePlus 5 , so it’s no surprise that some people were disappointed when the ZTE Axon M debuted this year with no mention of a successor to the Axon 7.

The ZTE Axon 7 has been out of stock on the main ZTE website for a few months now and a redditor inquired with customer service when it would be restocked. He was told that the phone has reached its end of life and is no longer being manufacturered.

ZTE Customer Service Rep: “I see that you are inquiring on if the Axon 7 will be restocked. I will be more than happy to provide you with additional information. As of now, The Axon 7 Ion Gold and Quartz Gray will not be available for sale going forward. It is currently end of life, which means it could become available in the future, but no longer being manufactured at the moment. “

That’s unfortunate for those who were hoping to get their hands on one of the best budget flagship devices of last year. Unfortunately, ZTE has made no announcements surrounding the successor of the Axon 7 as it focuses on the ZTE Axon M on AT&T.