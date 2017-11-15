Google has slowly been working on rolling out support for Android apps to more Chromebooks with a whopping 17 new additions to the list last month. Now a handful more have been added to the list in for beta and stable channels, depending on the Chromebook.

First up is the Acer Chromebook 11 (C740) and the Dell Chromebook 11 (7310) that feature support for Android apps in the Chrome OS beta channel. You’ll have to switch to the beta channel in order to use these features, but you should be warned that you can’t switch back to the stable channel without wiping your Chromebook.

Additionally, the Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Chromebook, Samsung Chromebook 3, and the HP Chromebook 13 G1 now feature support for Android apps on the stable channel. If you’re curious what other Chromebooks have been added since Android app support started rolling out, be sure to check out our full list of Chromebooks with Android app support.