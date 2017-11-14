After a few months of leaks and rumors, the HTC Vive Focus has officially been unveiled at an event in China. The Vive Focus is an all-in-one VR headset, which doesn’t require a smartphone or computer in order to run its apps and game.

As expected, the headset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, while also using six degrees of freedom for head (6DoF) movement and a single 3DoF controller. Unfortunately, not much more information has been shared regarding the Vive Focus, so we’ll have to wait and see what the rest of the spec sheet looks like on this all-new VR headset.

The lack of information shared by HTC also included pricing and availability. We still don’t know when the Vive Focus will be officially launching, and there was no mention of a potential US launch. However, there is some news on the US front, as Google and HTC have confirmed that the rumored Vive-branded Google Daydream headset has been canceled.

The Daydream headset was intended to be a pretty awesome option, as it was going to be another standalone VR headset option. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about what caused this project to get canceled, but in the meantime, we’ll have to hold out hope for Lenovo’s standalone VR headset which will work with Google Daydream.

[Vive]