After launching a brand-new self-branded smartphone back in August, T-Mobile is back with another device to grace the ‘REVVL’ lineup with the T-Mobile Revvl Plus. This device is nestled in the budget market, and comes equipped with some pretty decent specs, along with a dual-camera setup.

The REVVL Plus features a 6-inch FHD display while being powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 chipset and 2GB of RAM. The Plus also comes equipped with 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via a microSD card.

As for the cameras, we have an 8MP sensor on the front, along with a 13MP and 5MP sensor on the rear of the device. Placed just below the camera module is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and all of this is supported by a decently-sized 3,380mAh battery.

The T-Mobile REVVL Plus will launch on November 17th and will be available online in a special edition black and magenta color scheme. Pricing for the Plus starts at $9 per month with JUMP! on Demand, $8 and $8 per month for 24 months through T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan, or for $200 outright.

Let us know what you think about the T-Mobile REVVL Plus and if you could see yourself test-driving one once it has been released.

[T-Mobile]