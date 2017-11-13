Now that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available, we already know that the cameras offer arguably the best experience on the market today. The devices tout a single 12.3MP sensor but also feature both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for both image and video quality.

In the video above, Google shows the difference when taking a video with OIS and EIS on and off to show how much these additional sensors can help improve the overall experience. I mean, who wants to be taking a video of the little ones running around, only to have it ruined by shaky hands or if you’re walking around trying to keep up with the moment.

The blog post explains how both of these sensors work together alongside the included software to help create the perfect videos, regardless of how shaky your hands may or may not be. As for the ‘Fused Video Stabilization’, this technology is what is used to combine both the OIS and EIS when it comes to taking videos. Google explains that with FVS, “the videos from Pixel 2 have less motion blur and look more natural”, and is even good enough to work when recording in 4K.

If you really care about everything that goes into the camera of the Pixel 2 lineup, feel free to have a look at the full explanation in the link here. Be warned, it’s not a short post by any means and goes through every step of the process.

Let us know what you think about the Pixel 2’s camera in the comments below.