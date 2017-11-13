Nov 13th, 2017

Now that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available, we already know that the cameras offer arguably the best experience on the market today. The devices tout a single 12.3MP sensor but also feature both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for both image and video quality.

In the video above, Google shows the difference when taking a video with OIS and EIS on and off to show how much these additional sensors can help improve the overall experience. I mean, who wants to be taking a video of the little ones running around, only to have it ruined by shaky hands or if you’re walking around trying to keep up with the moment.

The blog post explains how both of these sensors work together alongside the included software to help create the perfect videos, regardless of how shaky your hands may or may not be. As for the ‘Fused Video Stabilization’, this technology is what is used to combine both the OIS and EIS when it comes to taking videos. Google explains that with FVS, “the videos from Pixel 2 have less motion blur and look more natural”, and is even good enough to work when recording in 4K.

If you really care about everything that goes into the camera of the Pixel 2 lineup, feel free to have a look at the full explanation in the link here. Be warned, it’s not a short post by any means and goes through every step of the process.

Let us know what you think about the Pixel 2’s camera in the comments below.

READ MORE: 20 photos taken with the Pixel 2 [Gallery]
local_offer    Google   Pixel 2   Pixel 2 XL  

stars Further Reading

Pixel 2 XL suffers from touch screen responsive issues

Pre-orders for the Pixel Buds are now shipping

Some Pixel 2 owners can't use Google Assistant with Bluetooth

The Pixel lineup won't get the KRACK fix until December

Google's new trade-in program smells fishy

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 Tips and tricks for Google Keep
close7 Tips to Master Note-taking with Google Keep

Google Keep started out as a basic note-taking application, but it has turned into a powerhouse. Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started.

2

more_vertPre-orders for the Pixel Buds are now shipping
closeGoogle is shipping Pixel Buds pre-orders starting today

Google has started sending shipping notifications to those who pre-ordered the Pixel Buds headphones.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T specs leak from a reviewer's guide
closeSomeone got their hands on the OnePlus 5T early, here’s the specs

An early preview of the OnePlus 5T has leaked online a bit early, giving us an official look at the OnePlus 5T’s specs and some differences between it and the OnePlus 5. Device is expected to be revealed later this month.

4

more_vertBest Android Apps This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertDeal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149
closeLooking for a good budget phone? Snap up the Honor 6X for $149.99 [DEAL]

If you’re in the market for a new phone and only have a couple hundred bucks to spend, be sure to check out this deal on the Honor 6X. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the phone that debuted earlier this year.

6

more_vertSome Pixel 2 owners can't use Google Assistant with Bluetooth
closePixel 2 bug is preventing Google Assistant from hearing Bluetooth headphones

It seems some Pixel 2 owners are having trouble using Google Assistant with a Bluetooth headset connected. The Google Product Forums are littered with reports of people not being able to use the microphone on their headset.

7

more_vertSmart vibrator recorded sex sessions without consent
closeLovense’s smart vibrator secretly recorded audio from sex sessions without user knowledge

You have enough to worry about when it comes to privacy. Imagine finding out your vibrator was secretly recording your sex sessions? That’s exactly what happened to one user.

8

more_vertChrome OS gets split screen
closeSplit-screen is finally available for Chrome OS in tablet mode

Chrome OS devices have a feature called “tablet mode” for devices with touchscreens. Something that people like to do with large-screen tablets is use multiple apps side-by-side.

9

more_vertWould you give Facebook your nudes to prevent revenge porn?
closeFacebook wants you to upload your own nudes to prevent revenge porn

Facebook wants to prevent the spread of revenge porn on its network by having people upload their shots to be hashed and compared to images uploaded. Would you do it?

10

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.