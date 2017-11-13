With more and more manufacturers opting to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack from their phones, making the switch to Bluetooth audio is starting to make sense. If you haven’t yet picked up a reliable pair of Bluetooth earbuds yet, these Aukey Latitude Bluetooth earbuds might fit the bill for you.

You can expect to get about 8 hours of music out of these on a single 1.5 charge. They’re IPX4-certified water-resistant to withstand sweat and they feature magnetic clasping earbuds to help you keep them around your neck when you’re not using them. Normally they’re available for $29.99, but with the coupon code AUKEYEB4 you can snag them for only $20 bucks.

I’ve got a pair of these I use to listen to music when I’m running and I’ve been pleased with them. The only downside is they’re one of the few devices I still own that charges via micro USB. As soon as they make a pair that charges via USB-C, I’ll be all over those.