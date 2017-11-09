Target has announced a partnership with prepaid carrier FreedomPop. The partnership will put FreedomPop devices and services in over 1,000 Target stores across the country. FreedomPop is a popular low-cost prepaid carrier. They offer plans starting at just $13 a month.

You can pick up a $5 FreedomPop sim car at Target starting today. The devices are equally as cheap, starting at just $60. The $13 plan will get you unlimited talk, text, and 1GB of LTE data. FreedomPop also offers a FREE plan that has 500MB of data, 200 minutes, and 500 text messages.

Hit up Target starting today to check out their FreedomPop offerings. You can also just use FreedomPop on your current device, assuming it’s compatible with the FreedomPop SIM. Do we have any FreedomPop users here?