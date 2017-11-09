Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A5 (2018) could feature an Infinity Display à la Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, according to a listing spotted on the HTML5test website. The handset is also expected to sport an Exynos 7885/Snapdragon 660 processor and 4GB of RAM.

We should note, however, that there’s a discrepancy in the log. The Galaxy A5 (2018) is listed with a screen that has a resolution of 846 x 412 pixels—but we can’t see it coming with anything less than a Full HD panel. It does confirm that it has an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, though.

Last, but not least, the listing suggests that the Galaxy A5 (2018) will ship running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, presumably skinned with Samsung’s Experience user interface, corroborating reports claiming that the Galaxy A (2018) series will not come pre-loaded with Android 8.0 Oreo.