Nov 9th, 2017

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A5 (2018) could feature an Infinity Display à la Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, according to a listing spotted on the HTML5test website. The handset is also expected to sport an Exynos 7885/Snapdragon 660 processor and 4GB of RAM.

We should note, however, that there’s a discrepancy in the log. The Galaxy A5 (2018) is listed with a screen that has a resolution of 846 x 412 pixels—but we can’t see it coming with anything less than a Full HD panel. It does confirm that it has an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, though.

Last, but not least, the listing suggests that the Galaxy A5 (2018) will ship running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, presumably skinned with Samsung’s Experience user interface, corroborating reports claiming that the Galaxy A (2018) series will not come pre-loaded with Android 8.0 Oreo.
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018)  

stars Further Reading

DEAL: Get the new Samsung Gear Sport for just $269

Samsung launches Burgundy Red Galaxy S8

The Deepsea Blue Galaxy Note 8 arrives on Nov. 16

Samsung revamps its keyboard for Oreo

The Galaxy S8 Active hits two new carriers

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

2

more_vertAndroid Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month
closeAndroid Oreo is coming to the LG V30 next month

LG has confirmed that the Android Oreo update will be arriving for LG V30 owners sometime in December, after a short beta test takes place in South Korea.

3

more_vertHTC U11 Plus is here!
closeHTC U11 Plus brings a bigger display, a bigger battery, and bigger functionality

HTC took the wraps off the HTC U11 Plus at a press event this morning. It’s everything the leaks said it would be, folks: a bigger, badder HTC U11.

4

more_vertNew images show off the Gionee M7 Plus
closeHands-on photos show off the luxurious Gionee M7 Plus

Two new images have leaked which show off the rumored Gionee M7 Plus, along with its luxurious leather backing, 6.43-inch display, dual camera setup, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

5

more_vertPocket Casts supports Oreo
closePocket Casts picks up support for Oreo’s best features

Pocket Casts, one of the finest podcast apps on mobile, just got an update to take advantage of Android 8.0 Oreo’s best features.

6

more_vertReport: Broadcom seeking to acquire Qualcomm
closeReport: Broadcom seeking $100 billion deal to acquire Qualcomm

A new rumor suggests that Broadcom is speaking with advisors about the possibility of acquiring Qualcomm. Both companies are valued at nearly $100 billion.

7

more_vertHTC Vive Focus due to be announced soon
closeHTC’s standalone Vive VR headset could be unveiled this month

The HTC Vive Developer Conference 2017 will be taking place on November 14th in China, and it’s likely that the HTC Vive Focus, HTC’s standalone VR headset, could be unveiled.

8

more_vertOnePlus 5 update patches KRACK Attack Wi-Fi vulnerability
closeLatest OnePlus 5 update patches KRACK Attack Wi-Fi vulnerability

OnePlus has today released a new update for the OnePlus 5—and it doesn’t bring much in the way of new features.

9

more_vertHTC U11 Life announced
closeHTC U11 Life officially announced for $349

The U11 Plus is the big, flagship device, while the U11 Life is a more affordable mid-range device. The Life looks a lot like the other U11 models, but there are some key changes to get the price down to $349.

10

more_vertXiaomi Redmi Y1 has been announced
closeThe Xiaomi Redmi Y1 comes equipped with a 16MP selfie camera

At an event in India, Xiaomi unveiled its latest budget device with the Xiaomi Redmi Y1, which features a 16MP selfie camera complete with an LED selfie-light.