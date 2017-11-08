Nov 8th, 2017

Brace yourselves. If you’re a big fan of Twitter as-is (follow me: @Gamercore), your timeline is going to start looking a lot different. After testing longer, 280 character tweets — twice the size of previous 140 characters — Twitter is now officially rolling out this feature to everyone.

Replacing the 140 character countdown when composing a new tweet is a new circular status bar. The more characters you use, the more the bar fills up but not everyone is a fan. Some believe that this encourages users to use up the full amount, almost like an achievement if their tweets hit 280 characters. This could potentially clog up the quick nature of browsing timelines, with huge chunks of text signaling the beginning of the Apocalypse for avid Twitter users.

My opinion? Just got with it. Twitter says previously only 9% of tweets ever hit 140 characters, while only 1% of the early 280-count testers ever hit the new limit. Of course, you can expect to see plenty of 280 count tweets as users stretch their wings and enjoy their newfound freedom but things will likely return back to normal after the initial excitement runs its course.

If you were previously turned off by Twitter’s hard 140 character count rule, now might be the time for you to see what the social network is all about. Download link provided below.

Download on Google Play

via Twitter
local_offer    Twitter  

stars Further Reading

Twitter's new harassment policy

Twitter tests new 280 character limit for tweets

Twitter gets sunset timer

How to use Lite apps

Twitter to launch 24/7 live video

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

2

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

3

more_vertPixel 2 First Things to do
close12 First things every Pixel 2 owner should do

If you just got the Pixel 2 or are thinking of picking one up, here are the first things to do!

4

more_vertSony's smartphone business still struggling
closeSony’s smartphone business still struggling after big loss

Sony posted its financial results for the last quarter this week, and while the rest of its business is thriving, its mobile division continues to hemorrhage cash.

5

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

6

more_vertGoogle's Pixel Visual Core will be activated soon
closeYour Pixel 2 pictures are about to get a whole lot better

Google has updated its documents to confirm that the Pixel Visual Core will be activated on the Pixel 2 with the Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2.

7

more_vertRazer Phone coming this month for $699
closeRazer Phone starts at $699 and features a 120hz display

Razer has finally taken the wraps of their upcoming phone and it looks like a bigger and sleeker version of the Nextbit Robin. A Nextbit Robin 2 XL, perhaps.

8

more_vertThis OPPO foldable smartphone patent is crazy
closeOPPO patents foldable smartphone concept for perfect selfies

A patent filed by Chinese smartphone maker OPPO appears to show a smartphone with a bendable top that can be folded down all the way against the back of the device.

9

more_vertBest Android Phones November 2017
closePixel 2, LG V30, and Huawei Mate 10 Pro find their spots on November’s Best Android Phones list

The calendar just hit November, which means it’s time for another best Android phones update! There’s a lot of movement this month, so buckle up!

10

more_vertOnePlus teases the headphone jack on the 5T
closeThe OnePlus 5T will retain its 3.5mm headphone jack

Leading up to the pending announcement of the OnePlus 5T, the company has teased that every one of its previous device has included a headphone jack, suggesting that the 5T will also include it.