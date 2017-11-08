Instagram introduced its neat Pinterest-like bookmarking tool for Android and iOS a little less than a year ago—and now it’s bringing it to the Web. The feature is currently only available for a small subset of accounts, while the Facebook-owned company irons out the kinks, reports The Verge.

There’s no guarantee the tool will actually reach all of the platform’s users, though. If it isn’t well-received by the sample group, Instagram could scrap it the project. But that doesn’t seem likely, seeing as it’s an extension to a feature that’s used by tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of people.

To check to see if it’s ready for your account, head over to your Web profile.