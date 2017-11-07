Despite almost doubling its share of the US smartphone market for Q3 2017, the Moto Z2 Force hasn’t been a success for Lenovo. According to a new report from Strategy Analytics, after analyzing sales data across carriers in the US it’s obvious the Motorola name reigns supreme among Verizon customers despite some hefty promotions at other carriers.

The data reveals that Verizon was the primary US carrier for the Moto Z2 Force and managed to sell around 100,000 devices from August until the end of October. That’s no surprise given that Verizon has long carried DROID-branded Motorola devices. What is surprising is just how poorly the flagship device performed at other US carriers.

The sales data suggests that AT&T only sold about 10,000 Moto Z2 Force devices since August. That’s huge because AT&T offered the Moto Insta-Share Projector mod that typically retails for $300 for free to those who purchased the phone. T-Mobile and Sprint both fared better but not by much; sales estimates suggest Sprint moved around 15,000 devices and T-Mobile moved around 20,000 in the same period. T-Mobile’s higher numbers are likely due to its BOGO promotion for the Moto Z2 Force.

Despite the abysmal sales at the other three carriers, it’s worth noting that Motorola’s market share did increase in Q3 2017. The company shipped 1.1 million units in the same quarter last year, but moved 2.1 million units in the third quarter of this year. That brings Motorola up to fifth place with 5.2% share of the US market, behind ZTE, LG, Samsung, and Apple.

The report estimates that sales of new models like the Moto Z2 Play is the primary driver behind this growth and notes that this is the first time Motorola has been spotted in the top five manufacturers list since 2015.