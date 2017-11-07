Nov 7th, 2017

Just one day after Google rolled out the November security updates for Nexus & Pixel devices, Essential has followed suit for the Essential PH-1. This update build number is NMJ32F and includes the November security patches, but also contains a fix for the fingerprint gestures instability issues that some users have reported.

It’s important to note if your device is on Sprint or Telus, you’ll have to wait for your carrier to approve the update before it will be ready for you to download. Everyone else should get an OTA notification in order to download the update.

Seeing such speedy updates from Essential is a good confidence booster for those who prefer stock Android but haven’t been wooed by the allure of Google’s newest Pixel devices. The only other manufacturer that has committed to getting updates out in a timely manner is Nokia and we’re still waiting for those November security patches on a handful of their devices.

Were you experiencing fingerprint issues on your Essential device?
local_offer    Essential   Essential PH-1   Essential Phone  

stars Further Reading

Best Buy discounts the Essential Phone to $45

Essential Phone updated with fingerprint gestures

The Essential Phone is now priced at $499

Best Buy slashes $100 off Essential Phone

A company that specializes in wireless data transmission alleges Essential used their technology and cut them out of the supply loop for Essential phone.

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

2

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

3

more_vertPixel 2 First Things to do
close12 First things every Pixel 2 owner should do

If you just got the Pixel 2 or are thinking of picking one up, here are the first things to do!

4

more_vertSony's smartphone business still struggling
closeSony’s smartphone business still struggling after big loss

Sony posted its financial results for the last quarter this week, and while the rest of its business is thriving, its mobile division continues to hemorrhage cash.

5

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

6

more_vertGoogle's Pixel Visual Core will be activated soon
closeYour Pixel 2 pictures are about to get a whole lot better

Google has updated its documents to confirm that the Pixel Visual Core will be activated on the Pixel 2 with the Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2.

7

more_vertRazer Phone coming this month for $699
closeRazer Phone starts at $699 and features a 120hz display

Razer has finally taken the wraps of their upcoming phone and it looks like a bigger and sleeker version of the Nextbit Robin. A Nextbit Robin 2 XL, perhaps.

8

more_vertGoogle announces Fast Pair for easy Bluetooth pairing on Android
closeGoogle announces Fast Pair for dead simple Bluetooth pairing on Android

Google just announced Fast Pairing for Android, dead simple Bluetooth pairing on all devices running Android 6.0+ and the latest version of Google Play services (11.7).

9

more_vertThis OPPO foldable smartphone patent is crazy
closeOPPO patents foldable smartphone concept for perfect selfies

A patent filed by Chinese smartphone maker OPPO appears to show a smartphone with a bendable top that can be folded down all the way against the back of the device.

10

more_vertBest Android Phones November 2017
closePixel 2, LG V30, and Huawei Mate 10 Pro find their spots on November’s Best Android Phones list

The calendar just hit November, which means it’s time for another best Android phones update! There’s a lot of movement this month, so buckle up!