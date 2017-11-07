Just one day after Google rolled out the November security updates for Nexus & Pixel devices, Essential has followed suit for the Essential PH-1. This update build number is NMJ32F and includes the November security patches, but also contains a fix for the fingerprint gestures instability issues that some users have reported.

It’s important to note if your device is on Sprint or Telus, you’ll have to wait for your carrier to approve the update before it will be ready for you to download. Everyone else should get an OTA notification in order to download the update.

Seeing such speedy updates from Essential is a good confidence booster for those who prefer stock Android but haven’t been wooed by the allure of Google’s newest Pixel devices. The only other manufacturer that has committed to getting updates out in a timely manner is Nokia and we’re still waiting for those November security patches on a handful of their devices.

Were you experiencing fingerprint issues on your Essential device?