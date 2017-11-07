Nov 7th, 2017

One of the unique things about Google Assistant contained within Allo is that you could ask for daily updates on weather, funny videos, inspirational quotes and more to be delivered at a specified time. This feature has been missing from the standalone Google Assistant that replaced Google Now, but a new update has brought the feature outside of Allo integration.

You can now set up subscriptions through the Google Assistant with the following commands:

  • Send me weather every day
  • Send me a poem every day
  • Send me a quote every day
  • Send me a funny video every day
  • Send me a fun fact every day
  • Send me a mindfulness tip every day

Once you set up the subscription, you’ll be asked what time to deliver it each day. Once you tap or say a time, the subscription will be set up. To view your active content subscriptions from Google Assistant, just say “see my daily updates” or “where are my subscriptions?” This is also how you cancel them if you no longer want to receive daily updates.

It’s an interesting and useful feature, but it seems to lack the ability to receive a news briefing every day since each command that I tried just returned an app result recommendation.
