Anker is one of the best third-party manufacturers when it comes to getting extra charging accessories for your device, so I always like to highlight when they’ve got a handful of deals that are worth pouncing on. If you’ve been looking for a 5-port USB charger or an extra USB-C charger for your car then look no further.

Anker PowerPort II with Dual PowerIQ Ports

One of the most annoying things about the power bricks that come with smartphones is that they’re only designed to charge one device. You can remedy that with Anker’s PowerPort II accessory that lets you charge two devices via USB-A connection. The device can handle charging at 2.4 amps per port or 4.8 amps overall, but it’s important to note that it’s not compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge technology.

You can snag this accessory for only $15.99, no coupon needed.

Anker 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger

If you travel frequently and carry a laptop, smartphone, e-reader, tablet, and a handful of other gadgets, you know the struggle when it comes to plugging all those devices in for a charge. This Anker 60W 6-port USB wall charger makes that struggle a thing of the past by allowing you to charge up to six devices at 2.4 amps per port or 12 amps total. It doesn’t support Qualcomm Quick Charge, but you can’t beat one brick to charge six devices on the go.

You can snag this accessory for only $19.59 with the coupon code NEWP2123.

Anker Quick Charge 3.0 & USB Type-C 54W 4-Port USB Car Charger

Finally, the one place where you want a device to charge quickly when you plug it in is your car. Anker’s 4-port USB car charger features a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and a Qualcomm Quickcharge 3.0-enabled USB-A port for charging all of your QuickCharge enabled devices. Anker notes that this isn’t capable of quick charging the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL , however. The QC port is also backward compatible with Qualcomm QuickCharge 1 & 2 if you’re using an older device.

You can snag this accessory for only $20.99 with coupon code NEWP2241.