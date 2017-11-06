Samsung and Apple have been duking out a patent lawsuit in various courts around the United States since 2014, but the gavel may have just come down for the last time thanks the Supreme Court refusing to hear Samsung’s appeal.

A ruling in 2016 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that Samsung had infringed on Apple Inc’s patents on features like slide-to-unlock, autocorrect, and quick links by including these features on Samsung phones without Apple’s permission to do so.

This appeal stems from a verdict granted in May 2014 by a jury in a federal court in San Jose that ordered Samsung to pay $119.6 million in damages to Apple for using those features without properly licensing the patents to do so. The ruling was briefly overturned by a court in Washington, but in October 2016 it was reinstated.

Now the US Supreme Court has refused to hear Samsung’s appeal of that ruling. Samsung stated that the original patent court’s judges did not follow proper procedure when deciding the case, but Apple urged justices to leave the judgment in place by stating that Samsung was introducing nothing new or novel in its appeal.