Nov 6th, 2017

Samsung and Apple have been duking out a patent lawsuit in various courts around the United States since 2014, but the gavel may have just come down for the last time thanks the Supreme Court refusing to hear Samsung’s appeal.

A ruling in 2016 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that Samsung had infringed on Apple Inc’s patents on features like slide-to-unlock, autocorrect, and quick links by including these features on Samsung phones without Apple’s permission to do so.

This appeal stems from a verdict granted in May 2014 by a jury in a federal court in San Jose that ordered Samsung to pay $119.6 million in damages to Apple for using those features without properly licensing the patents to do so. The ruling was briefly overturned by a court in Washington, but in October 2016 it was reinstated.

Now the US Supreme Court has refused to hear Samsung’s appeal of that ruling. Samsung stated that the original patent court’s judges did not follow proper procedure when deciding the case, but Apple urged justices to leave the judgment in place by stating that Samsung was introducing nothing new or novel in its appeal.

local_offer    Apple   Samsung  

stars Further Reading

The iPhone X has the best smartphone display

New anti-iPhone X Samsung ad

You can now (completely) kill the Bixby button

Samsung Gear 360 (2018) patent revealed

Samsung has sold over 1 million Galaxy Note 8's

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

2

more_vertHere's our first official look at the OnePlus 5T
closeHere’s our first official look at the OnePlus 5T

In a post on the OnePlus forums, we get our first official look at the headphone jack and speaker grill for the OnePlus 5T, while the company confirms its existence.

3

more_vertOreo comes to the Galaxy S8 through beta program
closeYou can now test out Android Oreo on your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Some users are reporting that they have received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

4

more_vertPixel 2 First Things to do
close12 First things every Pixel 2 owner should do

If you just got the Pixel 2 or are thinking of picking one up, here are the first things to do!

5

more_vertSony's smartphone business still struggling
closeSony’s smartphone business still struggling after big loss

Sony posted its financial results for the last quarter this week, and while the rest of its business is thriving, its mobile division continues to hemorrhage cash.

6

more_vertZTE Axon 7 successor confirmed by the company
closeZTE confirms it plans to release a proper Axon 7 successor

ZTE has confirmed it plans on releasing a successor to the popular ZTE Axon 7, which debuted last year.

7

more_vertAndroid apps are using malware to mine cryptocurrency
closeSome Android apps found mining cryptocurrencies via code injection

Trend Micro discovered two new instances of Android malware that use JavaScript injection to mine cryptocurrencies using your devices’ CPU.

8

more_vertRazer Phone specs leak early
closeRazer Phone’s impressive specifications leak out early

Impressive specifications for the upcoming Razer Phone have been revealed early by a U.K. smartphone retailer. They hint at a device designed with gaming and multimedia in mind.

9

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 back rumors
closeRumors suggest the Galaxy S9’s back will “change a lot”

According to a semi-reliable source out of China, the Galaxy S9 back is going to “change a lot.” No further details were given.

10

more_vertBest Apps of the Month
close30+ Best Android Apps of the Month [November 2017]

A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list.