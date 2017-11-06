Nov 6th, 2017

HTC took the wraps off the HTC U11 Plus last week and some reports suggest this bigger, badder version of the HTC U11 was originally intended to be the HTC-produced Google Pixel 2 XL that never materialized.

HTC has made some slight improvements to the HTC U11 Plus this time around, ditching the 5.5-inch 16:9 aspect ratio screen and going for the ever more popular 18:9 ratio found in most flagship smartphones this year with an increased 6-inch Super LCD screen. The device also packs a much larger 3,930mAh compared to the 3,000mAh battery found in the original HTC U11. The fingerprint sensor has been relocated to the back of the phone as HTC embraces the bezel-less look of 2017.

They’ve also embraced the minimalistic approach to wallpapers and thanks to noted leaker LlabTooFeR, you can get your hands on all 20 wallpapers that are included with the HTC U11 Plus. Here’s a peek at them.

Please Note: These are not the high-resolution wallpaper files. Hit the green button at the bottom of the gallery to download the .ZIP file containing high-resolution images.

GET HTC U11 Plus Wallpapers
