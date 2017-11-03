The Samsung Gear 360 camera has been an inexpensive way to produce 360-degree content for a few years now, but it looks like the 2018 refresh that’s coming will get some noticeable additions. Bob Ross would describe it as a “happy little camera” and if you take a look at the patent drawings below, you’ll see why.

The general shape of the device remains the same, but there appears to be a set of silkscreened eyes over the lens and a stubby little set of feet to make it look like the camera is looking up at you. Samsung usually debuts its new accessory gadgetry at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, so perhaps we’ll see this cute little fella in more detail then.

[via LetsGoDigital]