The last few days have been rather hectic as we have seen the Razer Phone and HTC U11 Plus announced, but there’s still more to come. Case-in-point, Xiaomi announced its new Redmi Y1 smartphone at an event in New Delhi, India.

The device is nestled rather nicely into the budget market, with pricing starting at just Rs. 8,999 ($140), and a decent set of specs to go along with that attractive price point. The big focus with the Redmi Y1 isn’t the processor or the display, it’s the selfie camera, which features a 16MP sensor. This sensor, combined with the LED “selfie-light”, should help create more realistic pictures, making for one of the best selfie experiences on the market.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Specs

5.5-inch HD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB of expandable storage

16MP Front Camera

13MP Rear Camera

3,080mAh Battery

MIUI 9

The Redmi Y1 also comes equipped with the beta for MIUI 9, which brings a myriad of new features to Xiaomi’s range of devices. These include a native split-screen mode, new photo editing options, as well as an optimized experience between the hardware and the software.

As you would expect, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the Redmi Y1 make an official release here in the States, but you could always try to go through outlets such as Gearbest to get devices such as this. In the meantime, let us know what you think about the Redmi Y1 and if you would like to see Xiaomi bring its budget lineup to North America.

