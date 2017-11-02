T-Mobile has slashed $130 off the price of the Galaxy Note 8 in the United States, so you can currently pick one up on a two-year payment plan for $100 down and $30 per month. We’ve done the math and it turns out that at the end of the 24-month tariff you will have paid $820, which is 14 percent cheaper than if you’d have decided to buy it outright from Samsung.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is awarding all customers who purchase a Galaxy Note 8 through T-Mobile an eye-watering $200 in Samsung Pay Credit, which can later be redeemed for a Samsung Rewards Pre-Paid Visa Card. The only caveat? You’ll need to place your order before Friday, November 3 (tomorrow for those reading at the time of publication).

That’s not all, though. The South Korean company has been kind enough to backdate its Samsung Pay promotion and throw a couple more smartphones into the mix; all customers who purchased a Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus through T-Mobile between October 20 and November 3 are eligible for $200, $100 and $50 in Samsung Pay Credit, respectively.

Needless to say, it’s a pretty sweet deal—but time is of the essence with this one. We’d recommend heading over to your local T-Mobile brick-and-mortar store at some point today to find out a little more about the promotion and ultimately purchase a Galaxy Note 8. If you’re on the fence, be sure to check out our comprehensive review. It’ll probably sway your hand.