Nov 1st, 2017

Earlier last month, ZTE showcased a new device that it hopes will change the face of the smartphone market in the future. The ZTE Axon M was introduced earlier this month and features a dual-display setup that hasn’t been seen since the days before smartphones.

Nonetheless, ZTE is hoping to push the boundaries with the Axon M and starting today, you can order the device yourself. Currently, the Axon M is exclusively available from AT&T for either $725 unlocked, or $24.17 per month for 30 months through AT&T Next.

This pricing puts the device in the realm of other 2017 flagships, despite “only” being powered by the Snapdragon 821 which powered 2016 flagships. Here’s a rundown of the specs for the device:

  • 5.2-inch 1080p display x2
  • Snapdragon 821 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 20MP camera (acts as front and rear facing)
  • 3,180mAh battery
  • Headphone jack

If you’re interested in learning more about the Axon M hit the links below, but if you want to get one for yourself, hit the button.

Buy the ZTE Axon M

Recommended Reading
local_offer    AT&T   ZTE   ZTE Axon M  

stars Further Reading

ZTE's foldable Axon M hits AT&T on November 1st

AT&T introduces first 5G Evolution router

7 Things to Love and Hate about the new ZTE Axon M

ZTE Axon M First Impressions

ZTE Axon M unveiled with 2 screens

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

3

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

4

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

9

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.

10

more_vertHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]
closeHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]

In today’s world, there’s still a lot of controversy between Android and iOS users, thanks to a seemingly never-ending war in the mobile space. Although Android has overtaken Apple in many facets, there’s just something about Apple that continues to drive owners to iOS in droves. I, for one, am one of those folks who actually …