Earlier last month, ZTE showcased a new device that it hopes will change the face of the smartphone market in the future. The ZTE Axon M was introduced earlier this month and features a dual-display setup that hasn’t been seen since the days before smartphones.

Nonetheless, ZTE is hoping to push the boundaries with the Axon M and starting today, you can order the device yourself. Currently, the Axon M is exclusively available from AT&T for either $725 unlocked, or $24.17 per month for 30 months through AT&T Next.

This pricing puts the device in the realm of other 2017 flagships, despite “only” being powered by the Snapdragon 821 which powered 2016 flagships. Here’s a rundown of the specs for the device:

5.2-inch 1080p display x2

Snapdragon 821 processor

4GB RAM

20MP camera (acts as front and rear facing)

3,180mAh battery

Headphone jack

If you’re interested in learning more about the Axon M hit the links below, but if you want to get one for yourself, hit the button.

