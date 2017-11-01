Nov 1st, 2017

Yesterday, we saw a  video which showed off the upcoming HTC U11 Life, as well as the Translucent HTC U11 Plus. Yep, HTC is planning on making the rear of the U11 Plus somewhat clear so that you can actually see some of the internals.

Today, Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared some press renders of the U11 Plus, not only confirming the Translucent color option, but also the new 18:9 display. If you look closely at the rear of the device, you can see the wireless charging pad, and that seems to be about it.

On top of the renders provided by Evan Blass, the folks at SlashLeaks were able to get their hands on more official press renders. These came from a Dutch website who posted just about every press render you could imagine.

The renders show off all three color options for the U11 Plus, including the absolutely gorgeous Translucent model. It also shows off a new Edge Sense menu which is likely activated by squeezing the pressure-sensitive sides of the device.

As for the expected specs, the Dutch website also listed those:

  • 6-inch Display (2880×1440)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB Expandable Storage
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • 12MP Rear Camera
  • 3,930mAh Battery

The final piece of information leaked was the price – €799 (~$929). This definitely puts the device among the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and upcoming iPhone X in terms of pricing. However, it’s unknown which carriers will be offering the U11 Plus, but luckily, we’ll be learning more about the device during tomorrow’s announcement.

Check out the more images in the gallery below for more images of the U11 Plus, and let us know in the comments below whether you’ll be picking one of these up for yourself.
local_offer    HTC   HTC U11 Plus  

stars Further Reading

HTC U11 Plus leaked on video

HTC U11 Plus color options leaked

T-Mobile accidentally reveals HTC U11 Life

HTC teases bezel-less phone

Split the cost of your next HTC smartphone

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

3

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

9

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.

10

more_vertHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]
closeHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]

In today’s world, there’s still a lot of controversy between Android and iOS users, thanks to a seemingly never-ending war in the mobile space. Although Android has overtaken Apple in many facets, there’s just something about Apple that continues to drive owners to iOS in droves. I, for one, am one of those folks who actually …