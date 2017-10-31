Crescent Moon Games has been promoting its sci-fi action adventure game Morphite for the PlayStation 4, PC, and the Nintendo Switch, but the game is headed to mobile platforms this year, too. The Nintendo Switch version is set to debut in just a few days, but Crescent Moon Games has answered a fan on their official Instagram page saying we can expect to see an Android version of the game ‘before Xmas.’

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it resembles a low-poly No Man’s Sky with vibrant flora and fauna you can encounter on various planets and a story that you piece together as you go along. Here’s a peek at the PC launch trailer from earlier this year.

This is poised to be an interesting addition to Android gaming, since Crescent Moon Games have published a wide variety of content in the Google Play Store, with some games garnering a definite interest from those who enjoy traditional gaming. The Deer God, Monolithic, and MicRogue are just a handful of their games that I’ve enjoyed on Android so I’m definitely looking forward to it. How about you?