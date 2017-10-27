Sony unveiled two new smartphones today, the first in its affordable Xperia R family. They’re called the Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus, and they will be exclusively available in India initially, delivering midrange specifications and attractive design without breaking the bank.

Sony says the devices are “designed for Indian lifestyle” and “to excite the new Indian.” Yeah… we’re not sure what that means, either. But if you’re shopping for a new Android smartphone on a budget, they’re two devices you definitely should be considering.

The Xperia R1 packs a 5.2-inch display at 720p, and is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It has 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, plus a 13-megapixel camera on its back that boasts Sony’s Predictive Hybrid Autofocus technology.

There’s also an 8-megapixel camera on its front for super-sharp selfies, dual SIM card support, USB-C connectivity, and a built-in FM radio. The Xperia R1 packs a 2,620mAh battery, and will run Android Nougat out of the box.

The Xperia R1 Plus, as you might expect, is very similar. It looks the same, and even packs the same 5.2-inch display. The difference is that you get 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is a massive boost for some customers.

Both devices are available in black and silver. The Xperia R1 is priced at Rs. 13,990 (approx. $215), while the Xperia R1 Plus is priced at Rs. 15,990 (approx. $245). Sony hasn’t confirmed any launch plans for international markets just yet.