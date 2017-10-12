Oct 12th, 2017

Bixby officially debuted only 4 months ago to a lukewarm response from Galaxy S8 users. When Samsung launched the feature it never felt fully baked and they knew it. After giving users the ability to turn off the Bixby hardware button on devices like the S8, S8+, and Note 8, some wondered if this could be the beginning of the end for Samsung’s virtual assistant. Not quite.

Samsung has appointed a new executive for the development of Bixby –Chung Eui-suk — who is now heading the service intelligence group that oversees Bixby and Samsung’s other artificial intelligence services. Chung previous worked at Ericsson and Samsung’s smartphone research center, so he’s definitely got the experience. As for the old lead, Rhee In-jong, Samsung denies he’s being replaced, saying he “will continue to remain as the head of development 1 division that oversees the service intelligence group.” Okay.

The more interesting news is that Samsung is already gearing up to show off Bixby 2.0 at a media conference. According to Samsung, Bixby 2.0 will “supplement the incomplete parts of Bixby 1.0.” A big part of that is outside developer support which should help Bixby expand into third party services and products like accessories — not just Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung will likely unveil the new version of Bixby on October 18th at their annual Developer Conference in San Francisco.

via Korea Herald
local_offer    Bixby   Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Note 8   Samsung Galaxy S8   Samsung Galaxy S8 Active   Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus  

stars Further Reading

Galaxy Note 8 First things

Google drops over $7B a year to be the search default

Industry leans toward Apple's tech

LG V30 vs Galaxy Note 8 speed test [VIDEO]

Galaxy Note 8: How to save Motion Photos as a video file

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWin a Google Pixel 2!
closeWin a Google Pixel 2/XL! [GIVEAWAY]

We’re giving away the brand new Google Pixel 2 phones!

2

more_vert7 reasons I'm not buying a Pixel 2 this year
close7 reasons I’m passing on the Pixel 2 this year [OPINION]

Now that Google has finally revealed the Pixel 2, there are a few things that feel lacking. Here’s 7 reasons why I’m skipping the Pixel 2 this year in favor of another device.

3

more_vertLG G6 Update
closeLG G6 Update: Things Worth Knowing

It’s been almost six months since our review of the LG G6. If you’re a current G6 owner, there are some things you may have missed in the past few months.

4

more_vertOnePlus spying on users and collecting massive amounts of data
closeOnePlus is collecting lots of data on its users without telling them

OnePlus has been collecting a lot of personal data about how you use your device. Here’s how to disable the app service doing the collecting without having to root your OnePlus device.

5

more_vertHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store
closeHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store [DEAL]

Google Play Movies is joining the Movies Anywhere app and for a limited time, you can get five free movies when you sign up. Here’s how to get the deal.

6

more_vertBest Apps & Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertSome Galaxy S8 users aren't getting their text messages
closeA lot of Galaxy S8 users are reporting problems with missing texts

Several Galaxy S8 owners across different carriers are reporting problems with sending and receiving text messages. Lots of different messaging apps in use, too. Have you had problems with SMS?

8

more_vertIndustry leans toward Apple's tech
closeSamsung might be a lone wolf in push for under-display fingerprint as everyone looks to copy Apple

Welp, Apple’s gone and done it again. They’ve moved forward with a smartphone design change or an innovation that they like, and the rest of the industry is in ‘me, too’ mode.

9

more_vertGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods
closeGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods: Which is the best option?

Google has finally released its own set of Bluetooth headphones to take on Apple’s AirPods. However, there are some differences and we take a look at which option is best.

10

more_vertGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot
closeGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which Is Best?

Now that we know all about the new Google Home Mini, it’s time to take a look at how it stands up against its closest competition – the Amazon Echo Dot.