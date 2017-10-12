Bixby officially debuted only 4 months ago to a lukewarm response from Galaxy S8 users. When Samsung launched the feature it never felt fully baked and they knew it. After giving users the ability to turn off the Bixby hardware button on devices like the S8, S8+, and Note 8, some wondered if this could be the beginning of the end for Samsung’s virtual assistant. Not quite.

Samsung has appointed a new executive for the development of Bixby –Chung Eui-suk — who is now heading the service intelligence group that oversees Bixby and Samsung’s other artificial intelligence services. Chung previous worked at Ericsson and Samsung’s smartphone research center, so he’s definitely got the experience. As for the old lead, Rhee In-jong, Samsung denies he’s being replaced, saying he “will continue to remain as the head of development 1 division that oversees the service intelligence group.” Okay.

The more interesting news is that Samsung is already gearing up to show off Bixby 2.0 at a media conference. According to Samsung, Bixby 2.0 will “supplement the incomplete parts of Bixby 1.0.” A big part of that is outside developer support which should help Bixby expand into third party services and products like accessories — not just Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung will likely unveil the new version of Bixby on October 18th at their annual Developer Conference in San Francisco.

via Korea Herald