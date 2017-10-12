Google announced earlier today that it is joining Amazon, Vudu, and iTunes in offering its movie catalog to Movies Anywhere users. But in order to entice people to try the service, they’re offering FIVE movies FREE as long as you link two of your accounts through Movies Anywhere. The movies included in this offer are:

Big Hero 6

Ghostbusters (2016)

Ice Age

Jason Bourne (2016)

The Lego Movie

Usually, when you see offers like this they’re pretty crappy movies on offer, but the only movie on this list that I would reserve this title for is the Ghostbusters remake.

How to get your 5 FREE movies

Head over to moviesanywhere.com and sign up. Link your Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, or iTunes account with the service. Congrats, you just earned five FREE movies!

You’ll now be able to watch those free movies on any device that supports Google Play Movies. The press release didn’t give a specific timeframe for how long this offer will be available, so it’s probably best to take advantage of it while you can.