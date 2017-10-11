2017 is definitely the “Year of the Bezel”, and it seems that Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, will be joining the fray. Earlier today, new leaks showed off the company’s upcoming device with the Honor 7X, but other than that, things have been rather quiet on the Honor front.

Now, a new invitation has been making its rounds for an Honor device that will allow you to “Max Your View”. The invitation also shows the outline of a bezel-less display, with the London Eye sitting in the background. The device will be unveiled at an undisclosed location in London on December 5th.

This move isn’t all that surprising as we have seen more and more devices launched with a bezel-less design. However, we haven’t seen too many budget options that are seeing the same complete design overhaul, so hopefully, Honor will be able to deliver with its latest device.

Let us know what you think Honor could have in the works, and if you would be interested in snagging one for yourself once the device is made official.

[Android Central]