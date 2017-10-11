Oct 11th, 2017

Amazon announced a Fire HD 10 refresh back in September and started accepting pre-orders for the device, but today is the official launch date for the updated 10-inch tablet. This is kind of a big deal for Amazon’s tablet offerings since this marks the first time a truly HD screen has been available on the larger tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Specs – 7th Generation

  • 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution display
  • 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 10 hours of battery life
  • 32GB/64GB internal storage
  • microSD card slot expandable up to 256GB

Amazon has doggedly stuck with MediaTek processors for its tablets in order to keep the costs low, but they do say that the processor included in the newest Fire HD 10 is about 30% faster than the previous generation. They’ve also bumped the RAM up from 1GB to 2GB and Amazon says you can expect to see about 10 hours of battery life with the latest generation of Fire HD 10 tablet.

The $149.99 price is only available if you’re willing to put up with Amazon’s Special Offers lock screen, but you can remove that at a later date (or when you buy it) by forking over an extra $15 bucks. You can also double your storage in the tablet for an extra $40.

GET AMAZON FIRE HD 10
