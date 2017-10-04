Oct 4th, 2017

The Pixel 2 is finally official, which means the Pixel is now officially outdated. Such is life as a smartphone. The question now for Pixel owners is whether the Pixel 2 is worth the upgrade. Let’s take a look at our handy chart.

These two phones are similar in a lot of ways, but there are a few key differences. The processor is going to be a big improvement for a lot of people. The Pixel was already a buttery smooth device, but now it should be even more lightning fast. The base storage option has been bumped up from 32GB to 64GB, which will make a lot of people happy. Especially since there’s no SD card slot.

The Pixel 2 has a slightly smaller battery, but it’s not a significant difference. Other than the processor and storage, there aren’t huge differences in specs. The design is obviously different and the Pixel 2 has front-facing speakers, which is a huge bonus. The bezels on the Pixel 2 are also slightly smaller, but still not that small.

We expect the camera on the Pixel 2 to be just as good, if not better, than the original Pixel. The Pixel still has the best camera on any smartphone right now. It might not have the biggest megapixel count, but photos look stunning. Google made a few improvements on the camera too, but we have to test it out for ourselves before we can judge it.

Is it worth the upgrade?

So, is the Pixel 2 worth the upgrade? It depends on how much you value the new design and performance improvements. Those are big upgrades for some people, but others won’t care as much. Do you have the original Pixel? Will you be upgrading? Let us know in the poll below!
