Oct 3rd, 2017

While Gboard has become the de-facto keyboard for many, there are still plenty of others who still rely on the customization and reliability of SwiftKey. The app doesn’t seem to be as popular as it once was, but the developers are still always working to provide new features, themes, and more to improve the overall experience of the app.

Case in point – the latest update for SwiftKey introduces three new default themes to choose from. These themes are named Light, Dark, and high-contrast, which is basically nothing more than just a black background with white keys. These themes are added to the exhaustive list of themed options that can be found in the SwiftKey Hub, which also has been redesigned.

The redesign doesn’t bring too much, but it seems that the tabs have been changed up just a bit, while the animations may seem a little quicker than they were previously. This isn’t a huge deal, but it’s nice to see SwiftKey continuing to improve upon its app, despite the Microsoft acquisition, and still listening to its users.

The final change in the latest update could be the largest, as SwiftKey finally supports the switch to Unicode 10.0, which brings all-new Emoji to the game. Of course, these new Emoji are only available for those on Oreo, but now you don’t have to stick with Gboard just to use the cute little emoji any longer.

Hit the download link below to grab SwiftKey and let us know if you find any other major changes in the app.

Download SwiftKey

[Android Police]
local_offer    SwiftKey  

stars Further Reading

SwiftKey gets new Clipboard

SwiftKey update brings new Incognito Mode

SwiftKey Beta updated to include new language options

SwiftKey brings neural network predictions

Swiftkey adds Android Nougat emoji

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung plans to make over $100 for each iPhone X
closeSamsung set to make over $100 for each iPhone X sold

A new report shows that Samsung will be making around $110 for every iPhone X sold due to the Samsung supplying the OLED panels and batteries for Apple’s latest device.

2

more_vertGalaxy S7 will get updated UI
closeSamsung Galaxy S7 will get new UI with the Oreo update

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have a new “Samsung Experience” UI and, of course, the Bixby assistant. WIll the Galaxy S7 get them?

3

more_vertThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 pr
closeThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 problem

Some iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are arriving with the screen separated from the chassis in Asian countries. Speculation suggests battery bloating could be part of the issue.

4

more_vertPixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of event
closePixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of October 4th reveal

A new leak suggests the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is true. Check out the full specs.

5

more_vertSamsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9
closeSURPRISE: The Galaxy S9 will come in two different variants

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy S9 which has revealed the model numbers for its 2018 flagships.

6

more_vertPixel 2 rumor roundup
closeHere’s everything we know about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL so far

We are just days away from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL unveiling, so we take a look at what has been leaked and rumored for the devices and what to expect.

7

more_vertPhandroid Newsletter Signup
closeGoogle Burns Amazon and Amazon Fires Back

Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here! Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in! Google Burns Amazon This week Google burned Amazon by …

8

more_vertGoogle Ultra Pixel leaked?
closeGoogle ‘Ultra Pixel’ tipped as an iPhone X competitor, but it’s probably not real

Anyone traversing the usual stomping grounds of Android faithful will see some “news” about a supposed “Ultra Pixel” by Google. Take it with a large grain of salt.

9

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (September 2017 #5)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertOnePlus will skip the 5T and go straight to the 6
closeThe OnePlus 6 is expected to launch early next year

A new report claims that OnePlus will be skipping the “5T” and will be going straight to the “OnePlus 6”.