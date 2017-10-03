While Gboard has become the de-facto keyboard for many, there are still plenty of others who still rely on the customization and reliability of SwiftKey. The app doesn’t seem to be as popular as it once was, but the developers are still always working to provide new features, themes, and more to improve the overall experience of the app.

Case in point – the latest update for SwiftKey introduces three new default themes to choose from. These themes are named Light, Dark, and high-contrast, which is basically nothing more than just a black background with white keys. These themes are added to the exhaustive list of themed options that can be found in the SwiftKey Hub, which also has been redesigned.

The redesign doesn’t bring too much, but it seems that the tabs have been changed up just a bit, while the animations may seem a little quicker than they were previously. This isn’t a huge deal, but it’s nice to see SwiftKey continuing to improve upon its app, despite the Microsoft acquisition, and still listening to its users.

The final change in the latest update could be the largest, as SwiftKey finally supports the switch to Unicode 10.0, which brings all-new Emoji to the game. Of course, these new Emoji are only available for those on Oreo, but now you don’t have to stick with Gboard just to use the cute little emoji any longer.

Hit the download link below to grab SwiftKey and let us know if you find any other major changes in the app.

[Android Police]