Jul 18th, 2017

The next flagship from Meizu, one of the biggest phone manufacturers in China, is coming later this month. The Meizu Pro 7 will be announced at an event on July 26th. It will include a very special feature that we haven’t seen on many devices.

The headlining feature for the Pro 7 will no doubt be the secondary display on the back. The second display appears to be a color LCD, instead of the e-ink we’ve seen on the YotaPhone. It also doesn’t cover the entire back. We don’t yet know how Meizu will utilize the second display, but it could be cool.

Other rumors for the Pro 7 suggest that we’ll see the Snapdragon 835 SoC powering the device, along with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The device is also expected to feature either 32GB or 64GB of storage and a dual rear camera setup. Are you excited for this phone?

The Meizu Pro 7 may feature a unique secondary display

Meizu's borderless phone leaks

