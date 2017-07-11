Jul 11th, 2017

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long.

There will be hundreds of thousands of deals available over the course of the day, and we know that’s an impossible number to keep up with. Thus, we’ve picked out 10 amazing deals you absolutely don’t want to miss on Amazon today!

Amazon Echo is 50% Off

That’s right: the Amazon Echo is down to just $89 with this 50% price reduction. That is the biggest discount we’ve ever seen for any product in this new category, and in turn, makes it the cheapest. With tens of thousands of Alexa Skills at its disposal, this should be on your radar if a smart home hub is what you’re after. Expect this one to sell out fast.

55-inch 4K LED TV for $599

Amazon isn’t spilling the beans on the brand or model just yet, but a 55-inch 4K LED smart TV will be going for $599 at some point today. This is typically the sweet spot you want to be at for a good 4K TV deal. It’s not the first or last time you’ll see a 55-inch 4K TV this cheap, but depending on the exact brand and model it could be worth pulling the trigger.

A Tablet Under $30

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is normally $49.99, but Amazon Prime Day will bring it down to just $29.99. For a 7-inch no-nonsense tablet that can handle games, Netflix, reading, and more, it’s a pretty damn good deal.

A Better Tablet Just Under $100

If you have a bit more to work with in your budget, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $40 off, with the total before checkout being $89. It offers an HD display, and the best part is that you can take that goofy looking case off if you don’t have any children you need to protect it from.

iRobot’s Roomba Vacuum for $249

Normally going for $375, iRobot’s Roomba Vacuum is up for a steep 33% discount today, bringing its cost down to $249. This thing will roam around your home and suck up dirt, lint, and whatever other unmentionables may be strewn about the carpet and hardwood, all without you having to direct its path. You’re going to have to clean everything else, though.

$60 off the Fitbit Blaze

Fitness buffs rae going to love this one: the Fitbit Blaze is $60 off once you hit checkout. That’ll bring it down from $198 to around $138 before other charges. This was the first Fitbit device with a full color display, and at this price it’s pretty hard to recommend anything else.

August Smart Lock is $50 Off

It’s becoming cheaper and easier than ever to upgrade your home with smarts. August’s Smart Lock — one of the tops in the industry — will be $50 off, which should bring it down to around $150 after all is said and done.

$15 Off the Echo Dot

This is a bit more modest compared to Amazon’s other deals, but sweet nonetheless. Take $15 off an Echo Dot, which brings its cost down to $34.99. It offers Alexa access, albeit at a much smaller footprint and with speakers not nearly as loud.

Up to $20 Off Amazon Prime Now orders

New to Amazon Prime Now, the company’s up-to-the-hour delivery service? You’ll get $10 off your first order, and if you use coupon code 10PRIMEDAY you’ll also get $10 off your next one.

Upgrade Grandma’s TV for just $200

If you or someone you know needs to step out of the stone ages and get them upgraded to a basic HDTV, Amazon has TCL’s 40-inch 1080p model going for just $200.

Add a 28-inch to your kitchen

Just for giggles, of course. A 28-inch 720p TV from TCL isn’t going to be the ideal slate for regular viewing, but if you’ve always wanted a TV in some obscure area of the home for casual use, a $119 purchase doesn’t sound like a bad way to go.

More On The Way

This is only just scratching the service of what Amazon has available. We’re getting up to 50% off gaming things, including consoles, desktops, laptops, and, well, the games themselves. Tech accessories and gadgets are sure to be up for discount at regular intervals. Apparel can be added to your wardrobe for 30-50% off. New deals will be added by the minute, so you’ll just have to keep checking to see if something you’re looking for ends up being discounted.

Make sure all your payment and shipping information is up to date, and make sure you sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven’t already (there’s a 30-day free trial for new members, $10.99 per month or $99 per year thereafter). After all, you need to be a Prime member to get access to Prime Day, and don’t forget access to all the other great benefits Amazon Prime provides such as streaming movies, TV, and music, free Kindle reading, free Audible channels, free photo storage, and more. Let us know what you pick up!
